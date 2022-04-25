GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report stockholders should be marking June 2nd down on their calendars. That’s the date on which the video-game retail company will host its Annual Stockholder Meeting, during which several key company decisions are set to be made.

Figure 1: GameStop's Annual Stockholders' Meeting Has Been Scheduled. Is Another Rally In Sight?

2021 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders Preview

Last year, GME’s annual stockholder meeting took place on June 9th, the same day as the company reported its first Q1 2021 earnings results.

During that meeting, stockholders were asked to: (1) elect six directors to serve on the company's Board until the next meeting; (2) vote with respect to the compensation of the named directors; (3) approve the audit committee of the independent registered firm; and (4) transact other business as proposed by shareholders.

At the time, the biggest meeting highlights were the appointments of a new CEO, Matt Furlong, and a new CFO, Mike Recupero. Furlong and Recupero both came over from Amazon. These appointments were also both influenced by the company's top shareholder, Ryan Cohen. Cohen would go on to become Chairman of the GameStop Board not long after that annual meeting.

Cohen originally told Furlong that the CEO role would come without glamor and that performance compensation would come primarily from stock awards. The previous CEO, George Sherman, had taken on a much more “traditional” CEO role that involved numerous perks (private jets, etc.) and sizable cash-based compensation.

Voting to Take Place On Stock Split And An Incentive Plan

In addition to voting on typical housekeeping matters, attendees at this year’s annual meeting will be voting on GME’s plan for a stock split. GameStop recently announced its intention to offer a stock split via a dividend (whereby current owners of GME shares would be awarded a “dividend” of additional shares, rather than cash).

The exact split ratio to be voted on has not yet been announced. GameStop said that the intention behind the split is increasing the liquidity of GameStop shares. This could be a positive development for retail investors (who hold the majority of GameStop's float) and also for GameStop itself, since the company may look for cash injections via equity issuance in the future.

Another important vote that will be taking place will be on the GameStop 2022 Incentive Plan, which aims to replace the current 2019 Incentive Plan. According to the company’s proxy report, the new plan intends to make equity issue compensations easier.

If the plan is approved, 8,000,000 shares of common stock will be available for issuance. According to GameStop, it is crucial that the plan be approved in order to continue to attract, retain, and motivate the company's high-quality management team.

The board of directors, including Mr. Cohen, has strongly advocated that stockholders should vote to approve the new plan.

A Short-Term Catalyst In Sight

Could an upcoming split be a catalyst for GME? In theory, a stock split does not add any value to a company. Plus, nowadays, most brokerages offer the sale of fractional shares - that can make splits seem irrelevant to a certain extent.

Where this split really stands to make an impact is in the options market. Each standard call or put contract leverages 100 shares of an underlying asset, and the value of 100 shares of GME is currently $14,000. GME’s high underlying share price, coupled with its sky-high volatility, then, makes GME options very expensive. A 3-to-1 or similar ratio split, however, would help make GME options considerably cheaper.

There also may be some significant psychological benefits to the split. Stock splits tend to impact shareholder sentiment, which in turn can trigger quick rallies – experts have shown consensus that there is indeed a correlation between stock splits and positive post-split movement. Companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Nvidia, and Apple all provide notable, and recent, examples.

GameStop’s board also seems to be making a very wise move here with respect to concerns over the Incentive Plan. Indeed, if the stock split is approved, it should offset some of the dilution fears associated with that plan.

It’s also important to note that GameStop's stock rallied more than 100% in the month leading up to its 2021 annual shareholder event. And it’s indeed possible that the 2022 annual meeting again acts as a “scheduled catalyst." Retail GME investors, then, should be on the lookout for sharp moves in the month leading up to this year’s June 2nd meeting.

