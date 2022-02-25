News related to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into short-selling bankers and hedge funds continues to generate waves among GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shareholders on Reddit.

But recently, a potential ally weighed in on the investigation of alleged market irregularities. Can the opinions of Elon Musk, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO and one of the richest men in the world, have an impact on GME shares?

Figure 1: GameStop: Will Elon Musk Move the Stock? Bloomberg

Elon Musk's Tweet

Musk recently responded to a tweet about proving the SEC failed to notice market irregularities.

When warned by a Twitter user in the thread that starting a war with the SEC would not be a good idea, Musk retorted that he has not started any war, but will finish it.

Elon Musk has great influence through his controversial and often jocular tweets. His tweets have already landed him in trouble with U.S. authorities — like when he mentioned in 2018 that he intended to privatize Tesla when it reached $420 per share. That ended with Musk being ordered to pay a multimillion-dollar fine. He also had to step down as Tesla's chair.

During GameStop's January 2021 run up, Elon tweeted "Gamestonk" and mentioned the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets.

That tweet likely helped GME shares skyrocket more than 100%. By the next day, GameStop's market cap had increased by $4 billion.

The Probe Goes On

Last week, U.S. authorities launched an investigation into alleged illegal trading tactics by short sellers. GameStop investors in the Reddit threads dedicated to the stock claim that GME's trading performance has been illegally manipulated by short sellers.

The news of the investigation has generated buzz among Reddit investors, who expected the U.S. authorities to take immediate action. However, the investigation is still in its early stages, nothing has been proven yet, and no charges have been made.

However, the investigation has great significance for GameStop stock investors. It could indicate that their concerns are indeed well-founded. As further progress in the investigation is made, GameStop shareholders' sentiment may strengthen further.

Another FOMO Trigger?

GameStop stock's price fluctuations are driven mainly by the sentiment of its investors. In turn, that's based on FOMO (fear of missing out).

Elon Musk, a global icon, has the power to influence market sentiment.

However, given the Ukraine crisis that is rocking the global economy and the markets, investors’ attention might be on the geopolitical scenario for now. These factors could be more relevant for GameStop stock and its investors at the moment.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)