In March 2022, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) filed a lawsuit against GameStop for $30 million in unpaid fees.

GameStop said it refused to pay the fees because doing so was not in the best interest of GME shareholders.

The case is still awaiting trial.

Figure 1: GameStop: What You Need to Know About the BCG Lawsuit iStock

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Stocks With the Greatest Short-Squeeze Potential for August)

Why Did BCG Sue GameStop?

Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a business consulting firm, filed a lawsuit against GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report in late March claiming that the company owes about $30 million in unpaid fees. GameStop had hired BCG in 2019 to help the retailer develop a business turnaround strategy.

According to BCG, the firm assigned tens of thousands of hours of work to its GameStop account. In the filing, BCG said GameStop was "hemorrhaging customers" and on "life support," as it reported net operating losses of about $800 million in 2018.

The consulting firm also said its fees were not tied to actual, real-world results. Instead, the agreed-on fee structure was based on projected improvements in GameStop's profits.

Although GameStop has seen an influx of cash, it likely hasn't been due to BCG's work. Retail investors gave the company a huge boost in 2021 by driving its share price to new heights and allowing GameStop to raise $1.13 billion in capital.

Before GameStop's former general counsel and chief transformation officer, Daniel Kaufman, left the company, the retailer and BCG enjoyed a healthy relationship. But that deteriorated after CFO Jim Bell took over the turnaround project. According to BCG, since then, GameStop has refused to pay the appropriate fees.

A Motion to Transfer the Case to Texas

After BCG filed the lawsuit, GameStop responded by filing a formal request that the court dismiss the case. BCG received an extension to file a response to the motion-to-dismiss petition but ultimately did not do so.

GameStop is attempting to move the case from Delaware to Texas, where its headquarters are located, through a motion to transfer venue. The court's decision on the transfer motion will probably come within the next month.

How Could This Impact GameStop Stock?

Even if GameStop is forced to pay $30 million, the company can afford it. After all, it ended 2021 with $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

However, considering that GameStop's stock is heavily influenced by retail investors, speculation about the lawsuit could have an effect on GME.

In a statement, GameStop said it does not believe it is in the best interests of its shareholders to pay millions of dollars to BCG, especially given the minimal impact BCG's services have had on GameStop's business.

"We will fight this suit and are proud that GameStop no longer utilizes the likes of BCG for any services,” the company told The Financial Times.

GameStop's largest shareholder and chairman of its board, Ryan Cohen, also made clear his position regarding the lawsuit and responded with some memes:

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)