GameStop Stock: Here’s What You Should Know About GME’s Bold Turnaround Plan

GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report has been under the leadership of CEO Matt Furlong and Chairman of the Board Ryan Cohen for a little over a year now. With these two at the helm, the company has embraced a bold turnaround plan. Company leadership aims to elevate and modernize GameStop’s business beyond brick-and-mortar stores.

However, to make lasting, bold changes, some short-term pain is often necessary. Here, we’ll take a closer look at GameStop's turnaround plan.

GameStop's Aggressive Turnaround Plan

One of the reasons why GameStop has become a strong short-selling target is because of its declining brick-and-mortar business model. For years, the company’s growth prospects were grim.

But with his strong background in e-commerce and retail, Ryan Cohen – founder and former Chewy CEO, and now the biggest investor in and Chairman of GameStop – aims to change the game. He arrived at GameStop with a plan to push a profound transformation. Cohen sees GameStop’s success hinging on its ability to become a thriving e-commerce venture.

Cohen’s turnaround plan has thus far been conducted without much clarity being offered to investors. What is clear, though, is that GameStop's management has been shifting its focus and investing heavily in technology, inventory, and supply chain infrastructure. They have also been evolving the company's e-commerce business while launching new digital products through GameStop’s new blockchain division.

Also key to Cohen’s plan, though, is the elimination of the company's excessive operating costs. Today, GameStop has a robust free cash flow (FCF) of more than $1 billion – in part derived from the company issuing a whopping $1.67 billion in equity last year.

But cash raised through share issuance is quite different from cash produced by operations. Data from the end of April 2022 shows that FCF per share has been negative $10.47 - that’s the lowest since 2010.

GameStop is burning through about $300 million in cash to support its operations every quarter. Sustaining this current spending pace is untenable.

Several more consecutive quarters of cash burn would be a detriment to the company's healthy balance sheet. GME could put itself in a position where it’d need to issue even more equity to fund its bold transformation plans.

And while GameStop is working on trimming the fat in some places, it’s still driving plenty of cash into new ventures.

The company, for instance, has recently announced “GameStop Wallet,” a place where users can securely store, send, and use Ethereum, NFTs, and ERC20 tokens. GameStop’s NFT Marketplace, set to launch in July, promises to be the company's most robust non-brick-and-mortar initiative to date.

The big unknown here is the exact costs that GameStop's investment in its blockchain group will incur. We expect these new projects to have a significant impact on the company's operating costs, at least at first glance.

The “Intense Owner's Mentality”

To eliminate cost overruns while more forward-looking projects are under development, GameStop is cutting its headcount significantly. The company will be laying off employees, including CFO Mike Recupero, who has been in the position since June of last year.

With fewer employees at its disposal, the company will need to, more than ever, operate with an “intense owner's mentality” – a model introduced by Ryan Cohen.

The company’s board of directors should serve as a model case. That’s because, as was recently approved at GME’s annual shareholder meeting, the company's director compensation for 2021 will come purely in the form of stock awards.

Under this new structure, there will be no cash compensation payable to non-employee directors, except for directors Alan Attal and Jim Grube, who received a pro-rata portion of GameStop's standard 2020 non-employee director compensation.

Chairman of the Board Ryan Cohen declined to receive any compensation at all. Additionally, GameStop CEO Matt Furlong was hired under Cohen's influence and shares his ownership mentality. He has made it clear he’d fill his role without taking on the usual CEO frills. Plus, the vast majority of his compensation will take the form of stock awards.

With this ownership mentality model established, GameStop insiders have tremendous incentive to stay committed to the company’s success and to generate shareholder value.

