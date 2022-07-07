On July 6, GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report officially announced that its board had approved a four-for-one stock split in a dividend format.

As expected, the news was celebrated by GameStop's shareholders, who can now mark July 21 on their calendar as the date they will receive their dividend in the form of three extra GME shares.

What do investors need to know ahead of the split?

Figure 1: GameStop Stock: What You Need to Know About the 4-for-1 Split Getty Images

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: GameStop Stock: Is There Still Short-Squeeze Potential?)

What Effect Will a Stock Split Have?

Following the official stock-split announcement, GME shares moved 9% higher in after-hours trading.

Remember that, theoretically, a stock split does not add any fundamental value to a company's business. Instead, it serves as a good public relations move and often lures retail investors for whom the original stock price was too steep.

The real practical relevance of stock splits is more evident in the options market, where a standard put or call contract leverages 100 shares of an underlying asset.

In this way, options tend to be more expensive when the underlying shares themselves are more expensive. After the split, retail investors, especially, will have easier access to GME options contracts.

Why the Stock Split May Hurt Short Sellers

GameStop shares are trading under the strong influence of a high level of short interest. Currently, about 21% of the company's float is being shorted.

Some time ago, I wrote an article about why short sellers are betting against GME.

At the time, Bronte Capital had short positions in GameStop due to its valuation being "ridiculous" and "absurd": "[GameStop's] valuations are absurd, but if you double the price they are not twice as absurd. They are just similarly disconnected from reality."

However, Bronte was aware that, while the stock split would not change any fundamental aspects of GameStop's business, it would have a positive knock-on effect on GameStop shares: "Not accepting that stock splits add value is a recipe for losing money."

Perhaps the biggest value-add of a stock split is psychological.

Historically, stock splits have impacted shareholder sentiment and have fostered short-term rallies. This has been seen with several tech giants, including Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report this year and NVIDIA (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

In the specific case of GameStop, the stock split should be a potential short-term catalyst for increased buying volume. In turn, this will pressure short sellers to cover their margins.

What Will Happen Next?

It's hard to say exactly how much the stock split will fuel short-term bullishness among GameStop investors.

Historically speaking, after a split announcement, stocks tend to move positively for a while. There will also likely be an increase in trading volume on the day the dividend is distributed (July 21), as well as on the following day, when the stock price is readjusted.

It's also possible that GameStop will make another big announcement soon. Analysts expect the company to announce the launch of its NFT marketplace platform in late July. This initiative promises to be a big step toward modernizing the company's business and increasing its value.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)