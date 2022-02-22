GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report continues to be one of the most popular stocks on the internet. It holds a record for search and relevance in Reddit threads, as well as in Google searches alongside trillion-dollar market-cap companies and hyped technology names.

The majority of GameStop shareholders are individual investors who have been betting on the stock based not on its fundamentals but on market supply-and-demand trends. Their goal is to defeat short sellers.

Here are some factors that may determine GameStop's stock performance this week.

Figure 1: GameStop Stock: What to Expect This Week Getty Images

Macro Worries Will Wear Off

With the Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates in March, the scenario of fear and uncertainty for equity investors is slowly stabilizing.

This can be seen by looking at the performance of the CBOE Volatility Index VIX, an index that measures market fear based on the volatility of the S&P 500. The index has been flat over a one-month period, compared with nearly 50% growth in January.

Figure 2: CBOE Volatility Index has been flat over a one-month period, compared with nearly 50% growth in January. Google Finance

Assets such as technology and growth stocks, as well as speculative assets such as crypto and meme stocks, have been greatly impacted by the uncertainty surrounding inflation and the Fed's control measures. GameStop's recent rebound of over 14% in the last month was due partly to the return of investor confidence in the market.

According to a recent survey by Charles Schwab, in the first quarter, nearly nine out of 10 traders have said they're worried about inflation, and many have taken protective measures against it.

However, the mood of stock market investors in general should remain tied to inflation-related data.

Short Sellers Probe Is a Positive for GME

Last week, U.S. authorities launched an investigation into possiballeged illegal trading tactics by short sellers. GameStop investors, mainly in the communities dedicated to the GME stock on Reddit, claim that GME's trading performance has been illegally manipulated by short sellers.

The news of the investigation has livened up sentiment among investors, who were expecting some action to be taken by U.S. authorities. However, the investigation is still in its early stages and nothing has been proven yet, nor has anyone been charged.

However, the investigation itself has great significance for GameStop stock investors. It may indicate that their concerns are indeed well-founded. As further progress in the investigations is made, the sentiment of GameStop shareholders may strengthen further.

Finally, this last topic is related to GameStop's business fundamentals. The co-founder of Immutable X, developer of GameStop's NFT marketplace platform, revealed in an interview that the launch of the platform is approaching soon.

GameStop's expansion into the crypto world is part of the company's initiative to grow into new digital markets and modernize its business beyond brick-and-mortar stores.

Although little clarity has been provided by the company's management so far, we know that several spheres of GameStop management are involved in this project, including Chair Ryan Cohen.

The platform's technology will be compatible with most multiplayer gaming platforms in general. It will be possible to purchase in-game items directly from GameStop's NFT platform.

Still a big bet for the future, GameStop's entrance into the emerging NFT market has great possibilities for the company to become a major player in the future.

Eventual news related to the launch of GameStop's NFT business, either from the company itself, from third parties, or through a mysterious tweet by Ryan Cohen, could be a short-term catalyst for GameStop shares.

