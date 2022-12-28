GameStop shares have had a roller-coaster year, at times outperforming the S&P 500 and at others posting drops of more than 40%.

The video game retailer has not reported particularly great financial results throughout 2022, but it has a healthy balance sheet.

Aiming for short-term profitability, GameStop's management should continue cutting costs throughout 2023.

GME shareholder initiatives like registering shares through the transfer agent indicate that Reddit investors are still interested in the stock.

Figure 1: GameStop Stock: What to Expect in 2023 Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

GameStop's 2022 Recap

2022 was another eventful year for GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report and its stock. Under Chairman Ryan Cohen and CEO Matt Furlong, it was the first year of the implementation of the company's turnaround plan, which aimed to transform GameStop into a tech-oriented business. This consisted of investment initiatives in e-commerce, an NFT marketplace, and Web 3.0 gaming.

GameStop's management pursued initiatives to generate long-term value for the company. But keeping the shareholder base happy never ceased to be a priority.

Chairman Ryan Cohen's purchase of shares at the beginning of the year and GameStop's stock split were some of the initiatives that became short-term catalysts and preserved the stock's buzz.

However, the financial results reported during 2022 were not a reason for investor euphoria. Year over year, GameStop's sales during the last four quarters grew by only 1.3%.

Even though GameStop has a robust cash pile of $1.042 billion and has virtually no debt, this may not be sustainable at the current pace.

The big problem is that the strength of GameStop's balance sheet is due not to its operations but to the cash raised by equity as a result of the massive share price increase in 2021.

GameStop's quarterly cash burn rate continued to be a problem this year. Sizable net losses were reported in all four quarters of 2022, driven mainly by SG&A expenses. These expenses remained at an average of $400 million per quarter throughout 2022.

Adding up the last four quarters, that's about half-a-billion in cash burned. If the company's operating cash flow remains at similar levels next year, GameStop's balance sheet could run out of cash in the next two years.

A Focus on Near-Term Profitability

From the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 onwards, GameStop's management adopted a different narrative. The focus shifted to achieving short-term profitability and drastically cutting costs.

"After spending a year strengthening our assortment, infrastructure, and tech capabilities, we're now focused on achieving profitability, launching proprietary products, leveraging our brand in new ways, and investing in our stores," GameStop's CEO, Matt Furlong, said.

This change, which should start showing results in 2023, is due mainly to the Federal Reserve's drastic interest-rate hikes and their impact on capital allocation.

As mentioned by GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, in the current high-interest-rate scenario, the value of short-term cash flows is much higher than that of long-term cash flows.

However, the way to achieve GameStop's profitability goal probably will be not through revenue growth, but from drastic cost-cutting.

We've already seen layoffs at GameStop in recent months, including the letting go of its former CFO, Mike Recupero.

On the one hand, the effects of the short-term focus on profitability are already being noticed. Q3’s SG&A (sales, general and administrative expenses) results came in at $387.9 million, or 32.7% of sales, compared to $421.5 million, or 32.5%, last year.

The third-quarter net loss of about $95 million was still less than the $105.4 million lost in Q3 2021.

Even better was GameStop reporting positive cash flow for the first time since Q1 of 2021. Cash flow came in at $177.3 million, compared to an outflow of $293.7 million last year. This means that more cash is coming in than going out — which is essential to management's goal of sustained long-term growth.

Retail Investors Have GME's Back

Today, it is estimated that nearly 70% of GameStop shares are owned by retail investors.

And these are no ordinary retail investors.

GME shareholders tend to be socially mobilized mainly on Reddit. Since the beginning of the "meme stock craze," they have kept the stock's price high, irrespective of the company's fundamentals.

Because there is a lot of criticism from Wall Street about GameStop's valuation, intense short-selling activity — currently around 20% of GME's float — has fueled even more eagerness among the many loyal shareholders who want to stay in the game to squeeze these shorts.

The shareholder community's engagement with GME is evident in the popularity of registering shares directly with GameStop's transfer agent, instead of leaving them in the custody of a brokerage.

Transfer agents can't lend shares for short sellers who want to bet against GameStop. So in theory, fewer shares are available for short sellers to cover their positions. And borrowing fees are high.

According to GameStop, shareholders registered 71.8 million shares via the transfer agent. That corresponds to an incredible 30% of GameStop's total float — a phenomenon probably never seen in the stock market before.

This may be an indication that retail investors are not likely to abandon their GME positions anytime soon.

The Bottom Line

GameStop's 2022 financial results were short of impressive. And Wall Street experts have been disappointed by not seeing results from management's new turnaround plan, even though it's clearly a long-term plan.

However, 2023 may turn out to be better, especially regarding the reduction of GameStop's cash burn. The last quarter of the year indicated that cost-cutting initiatives aimed at short-term profitability are being executed. This should extend into the following year — even with a forecast 1.2% drop in sales for 2023.

Many investors believe that the meme-stock craze may be ending as current macroeconomic conditions encourage more "prudent" investment behavior.

However, GameStop's stock is still largely owned by retail investors engaged in socially mobilized investing. The behavior of GME's stock, which at times outperformed the broader market and large-cap tech companies this year, proves this.

Even two years after the start of the meme-stock saga, a brief improvement in the broader market during the coming year could reignite FOMO (fear of missing out) sentiment.

