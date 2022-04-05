GameStop Stock: The Pitfalls of Options Trading

Trading through derivative options is a common practice among investors. But while this strategy has many pros, in the specific case of GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report, options trades could be costly and risky.

Let's take a deeper look into the pitfalls of trading GameStop options contracts.

Why Trading GME Options Could Be Risky

Considering the fact that GameStop stock is highly volatile, it's quite likely we'll continue to see a cycle of skyrocketing and plummeting. But if call options give the buyer unlimited exposure to a stock's upside and limited exposure to its downside, this seems like the best way to bet on GameStop. Right?

Well, there's a hitch with GameStop's options calls: They're very costly. An at-the-money call on GME that expires in just over a week was worth $14.75 per share on April 4. This equals about 11.5% of the underlying asset value. Thus, the option holder needs to keep in mind that they will start making money only if GME jumps 11.5% in a matter of a few days before the expiration date.

Thus, traders who buy these types of options regularly end up spending more on derivative instruments than if they had merely bought the stock itself.

More Money for Market Makers

Market makers are the ones responsible for selling derivative instruments. GameStop shareholders on Reddit see them as being the enemies of individual investors.

According to academic studies, option sellers tend to do better than option buyers. Therefore, many individual investors are possibly giving their money directly to market makers when trading options.

Moreover, the losses get even worse when GameStop shares rallies, as it did during March. This is due to implied volatility skyrocketing when GME shares spike. As a benchmark, the 30-day implied volatility call of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is 0.14, while GameStop is 1.21.

Looking further back, see below how implied volatility levels reached very high levels during the beginning of last year.

Figure 2: GME implied volatility (calls) 30-day period average. AlphaQuery

Simply Buy and Hold

There's nothing wrong with buying call options. After all, it has its pros. For example, it minimizes the maximum potential losses incurred by paying only the value of the options, even if the stock plummets. It also allows you to trade more than 100% of the underlying asset's notional value by generating leverage.

But based on the high costs of trading options on GameStop, which is a highly volatile stock, many traders are slowly making option sellers — the market makers — richer. Thus, a simple ownership of GameStop shares could make more sense.

