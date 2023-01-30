GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report has had a bullish start to 2023. Shares have climbed nearly 30% this January.

The video game retailer has demonstrated strength in the face of both Wall Street skepticism and significant shorting activity.

Equity markets as a whole have experienced a broad-based YTD rally. The S&P 500 has gained over 6% since the New Year, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ has jumped over 11% over the same period.

Does this portend a better year ahead for GameStop investors, who could use some relief after a miserable 2022?

Figure 1: GameStop Stock Soars On Its 2-Year Short Squeeze Anniversary. Is There More To Come? SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

GameStop's "Squeezeversary”

GameStop shares traded sharply higher on Friday, January 27th. GME jumped 15% despite there being no significant news related to the company.

This significant rise in share price was accompanied by a rise in volume (also by about 15%). Nearly 9.2 million shares of GME traded hands on Friday, with retail traders' sentiment likely driving up the volume.

This surge in buyer volume may well be connected to a date that is special to GameStop shareholders. Exactly two years ago, between January 27 and 28, GameStop made the steepest leg of its historic 2021 run-up, which saw shares shoot from $20 to $483 (pre-split values) in a single month.

The top could have been even higher, however, had several “meme-y” tickers not been restricted by one of the largest trading platforms serving GME retail investors: Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report.

2023 Gives a Favorable First Impression

January has been incredibly kind to GameStop investors. There appear to be two main reasons behind GameStop's exciting start to the year: (1) a rebound in the broader market, which has been driven by hopes that inflation has peaked and increased confidence that a “soft landing” is possible; and (2) an increase in activity by socially-mobilized investors, who have caused new mini-booms in classic meme stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Free Report and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report.

As I wrote in a previous article, there are several reasons to believe GameStop could see new rallies in 2023. Among them is the fact that an economic downturn has probably already been priced in during last year's bear market - general market bearishness and investor conservatism helped drive GameStop’s 50% fall last year.

Notably, GameStop's share price decline was still less steep than tech and growth stock giants such as Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, Meta (META) - Get Free Report, and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report which fell 69%, 64%, and 51%, respectively.

The majority of GameStop shares are held by retail shareholders, most of whom did not sell in 2022, even in the face of awful market conditions. Why, then, would they bail now, when the worst is probably over? If 2022 didn’t drive much “paperhanding,” it’s hard to see what would.

More Room to Run?

Any GameStop investment thesis should acknowledge the high degree of unpredictability surrounding the stock. However, looking at things in the short term, it does seem as though many Reddit-oriented retail traders (those at the heart of the retail meme-stock investment movement) have renewed their bullishness toward speculative assets. The recent rally in highly-shorted, heavily-indebted Bed Bath & Beyond is clear evidence of this trend.

It is not hard to see GameStop continuing to ride this bullish retail wave, especially if that movement is backed by broader market optimism among institutional investors.

Today, GameStop has a beta of 3, which indicates a high correlation with the S&P 500. (SPY) - Get Free Report In other words, if the broad market rises or falls, GameStop should follow its move but with triple the intensity.

GameStop's elevated short interest could also be a positive factor for the stock. The latest data show that 60.3 million shares of GME are held – that’s a rise of 6 million shares compared to the last available data, and it indicates a total short float of 22%.

Nor are GameStop shares easy to borrow. Short sellers need to pay annualized borrow fees of 20% to short GameStop; these high fees add further pressure to shorts, who may once again find themselves caught up in a squeeze should some catalyst drive a sudden surge of GME buying activity.

