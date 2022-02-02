GameStop Stock: Shareholders Send A Powerful Message

After losing nearly 30% since the beginning of the year, GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shares finally ended January with a one-day gain of more than 10%. That was enough to convince investors that it might not be game over for the meme stock.

However, the video game retailer still has a long way to go to recover from its recent poor stock performance. GameStop stock is still more than 60% below its all-time highs.

Here's what we've concluded about GameStop's recent stock performance.

Broader Market Trends

In the past few months, GameStop shares have shown themselves to be sensitive to broader market trends.

On the last day of January, the stock market — including GME shares — took a noticeably bullish turn. Was it the sign of a turnaround or just a correction after recent stock losses? Only time will tell.

The S&P 500 (SPY) - Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Report, which was down 10% since the beginning of the year, also had a solid trading day, gaining 2% on January 31. Meanwhile, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) - Get Invesco QQQ Trust Report, which tracks the NASDAQ 100 index, indicated a potential recovery by rising 3.2% after falling more than 14% since the beginning of the year.

With uncertainty and fear hanging over the U.S. equity market in general — mainly about the inevitable Federal Reserve interest rate hikes — investors have been selling off tech and growth stocks, as well as other speculative assets… including GameStop shares.

Theoretically, GameStop doesn't trade according to its business fundamentals. Instead, its valuation tends to be based on shareholder sentiment. It's possible GME's recent losses have been due to shareholders liquidating their shares due to worries over a market meltdown.

Short Sellers Are Playing With Fire

Bear markets tend to present good opportunities to short sellers. And the latest reports show that short interest in GameStop has been growing.

According to the latest Yahoo Finance data, as of January 13, about 20% of the GameStop shares float was being shorted. That's the first time since June 2021 that short interest in the stock has passed 20%. See the red line in the graph below:

Figure 3: GameStop performance (blue) and short interest percentage (red). Yahoo Finance

It's worth remembering that short squeezes require more than just high short interest. According to the October SEC report about GameStop trading activity in January 2021, short interest was one of the main reasons, but not the biggest one.

In any case, short sellers have already accumulated billion-dollar losses since the beginning of the GameStop frenzy. Given the potential for unlimited losses, shorting the highly volatile GME poses a much greater risk than buying the stock.

The Game's Not Over

The bottom line is that the recent correction in the broader stock market illustrates that sentiments of fear and confidence can change quickly in the current economic scenario.

The poor trading performance of GameStop and other speculative assets such as cryptocurrencies may not necessarily have been due to a specific asset-related issue, but rather to the overall investor sentiment trend pushed by the economic scenario.

The message is clear: The GameStop game isn't over. There's no indication that we'll have a repeat of last year's giant price move. But the stock's ability to bounce back after double-digit losses allows shareholders to believe anything is possible.

