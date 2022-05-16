Ryan Cohen is one of the biggest personalities behind the GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report stock meme saga. The company's largest shareholder, Cohen has, through his activism, practically taken over GameStop and even risen to the position of Chair of the Board. He continues to play a crucial role as an influencer of retail investors and GameStop shareholders.

Cohen is a frequent Twitter user. His tweets, sometimes appearing to take the form of riddles, often attract the attention of Redditors, who seek to decode his messages.

Figure 1: GameStop Stock: Redditors Are Decoding Ryan Cohen’s Tweets Reuters

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Palantir Stock: Should You Buy the Dip?)

Ryan Cohen’s Tweet History

The Chair and largest shareholder of GameStop certainly has a unique online presence. His jocular and irreverent tone sets him apart, especially given that CEOs typically take on a more reserved demeanor.

Many of Cohen’s tweets provoke heated discussions and cause great excitement on major retail investment forums on Reddit.As can be seen in this tweet from last November, he often serves as a cheerleader for GME shares.

Some of Cohen’s tweets directly mention short sellers and possible short squeezes.

During GME's meme journey, some of Cohen’s tweets containing possible “subliminal” messages garnered particular attention.

This February, for instance, Cohen tweeted "God Bless GMerica" next to a pirate flag. He may have been alluding to his "hostile," activist investor takeover of GameStop. Cohen later orchestrated a similar takeover of Bed Bath & Beyond.

Cohen's "8th Booster" Tweet

One of Ryan Cohen's most recent tweets referenced the COVID-19 vaccine. However, being familiar with the enigmatic nature of Mr. Cohen's tweets, many Redditors and GameStop shareholders believe that this message may have contained a hidden meaning.

I got my 8th booster and now I'm fully vaccinated and 2 inches taller

Speculation - some serious, some less so - ran rampant in all directions. On the main GameStop stock Reddit forum, r/superstonk, some interesting theories have surfaced. Below is one user’s bullish interpretation of Cohen’s message.

Figure 2: Reddit's fórum r/superstonk. Reddit

Others acknowledged the possibility that Cohen was referencing Form N-8B-2, which is a registration statement of unit investment trusts that are currently issuing securities.

As defined by Investopedia, a unit investment trust (UIT) is “A U.S. financial company that buys or holds a group of securities, such as stocks or bonds, and makes them available to investors as redeemable units."

While all of this speculation could well be wide of the mark, we do have to, at the very least, acknowledge the amazing ability of some Redditors to develop creative interpretations of Cohen’s puzzling tweets. Meme investors are willing to look for needles in a haystack.

GameStop shareholders will keep digging into the finest details of any GameStop-related event. At this point, Ryan Cohen, an icon for the "apes," has shown an influence similar to that which Elon Musk had on crypto and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)