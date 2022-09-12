GameStop Stock Q2 Earnings: Bears Caught Off Guard Again

GameStop beat loss per share estimates, reporting -$0.35 EPS vs. an expected -$0.42 EPS. But they missed revenues, reporting $1.13 billion vs. an expected $1.27 billion.

Even though the company increased its net losses, overall results were better than the consensus expectation on Wall Street. Shares jumped 12% after earnings were released and finished the next day's trading session up 7%.

The company released big news on an upcoming partnership with crypto exchange FTX. The partnership is part of GameStop's initiative to transform and diversify its business model.

GameStop’s Q2 Financial Overview

GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report failed to beat last quarter's sales numbers, net losses increased, its cash reserves shrank, and inventory swelled. So why was the market’s reaction upbeat?

Well, GameStop's second-quarter earnings were not the greatest, but they did allow room for optimism after losses were not as steep as predicted.

In an article previewing Q2 earnings, I pointed out that GameStop might be facing a tough quarter, given the comps coming from the gaming industry. Video game publishers, console makers, and chip makers like Sony, Microsoft, and NVIDIA reported a drop in demand last quarter after the pandemic boom.

But GameStop was able to produce some solid results in some of its more niche departments. Collectibles, for instance – which account for about 20% of the company's revenue generation – saw great YoY growth, moving from revenue of $177 million in Q2 of last year to $283 million for this Q2.

Also encouraging was the company’s reduction of its quarterly cash burn. GameStop reported a decline of 14.3% compared to last quarter, which was partially a reflection of cost adjustment initiatives through rightsizing corporate expenditures and headcount.

Aiming to maintain adequate levels of in-stock inventory to meet demand and guard against supply chain disruptions, the company reported an inventory of $734.8 million vs. $596.4 million in the same period last year.

Finally, GameStop still sits on top of a massive cash pile. And while that pile is shrinking quarter by quarter (last quarter's $1.27-billion pile is now a $908.9-millon pile) the company's balance sheet is still in a comfortable position with virtually no debt.

Diggin Deeper Into Digital Assets

In Q2, GameStop launched its digital wallet and its NFT marketplace. Both these launches were seen as important steps toward the company's long-term goal of getting deeper into crypto, NFTs, and Web 3.0 gaming verticals.

During their Q2 earnings call, GameStop executives also revealed that they had struck a deal with crypto exchange FTX. According to GameStop, this is the result of their commercial and blockchain teams working together to "establish something unique in the retail world."

In addition to collaborating with FTX on new e-commerce and digital marketing initiatives, GameStop will also sell FTX gift cards in its stores.

“A Much Stronger Business Than 18 Months Ago”

According to GameStop management, the video game retailer is now a “much stronger business than it was 18 months ago.”

From a financial potential perspective, there’s no doubt GameStop is much better off. In Q2 2021, before the company sold the stock and raised over $1 billion in cash, GameStop had $695 million in cash - that’s compared to $908 million today.

Since current management, led by CEO Matt Furlong and Chair of the Board Ryan Cohen took over the reins of the company, GameStop has begun undergoing a transformation. Company leadership is trying to turn the legacy brick-and-mortar retailer into a diverse, technology-led organization that incorporates physical stores, e-commerce, and digital marketplaces.

According to GameStop executives, the path to modernizing GME’s business will take time - and investors should be aware of that.

Although today’s environment looks very different from early 2021’s, GameStop shareholders have remained loyal by holding the stock. GameStop still trades at extremely stretched valuation multiples, even in the face of macro headwinds, high short selling activity, and strong skepticism from the so-called "smart money" concerning the stock's fundamentals.

