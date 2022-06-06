GameStop Stock Q1 Earnings: Business As Usual

On June 1st, GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report reported its Q1 results for 2022. The company missed earnings by a wide margin but did manage to beat revenue estimates. And, to the surprise of few who follow GME closely, the company provided zero financial guidance for the following quarter.

Though not particularly wowed by any one factor, overall, investors liked what they saw. GameStop shares closed up 10% the day after the company's earnings (though some of this may be attributed to the wider market, which was solidly green on the day).

GameStop Q1: Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats

GameStop reported a Q1 loss-per-share of $2.08, which fell well below the market’s consensus estimate of a $1.22 loss per share. On the top line, however, the company beat the market’s $1.32 billion consensus, reporting revenues of $1.38 billion. Revenue growth YoY for Q1 hit 8%.

Figure 2: GameStop's EPS surprise & estimates by quarter. Seeking Alpha

According to GameStop’s management, long-term revenue growth should be the key metric that shareholders track to measure GameStop's successful execution of its strategy.

Turning over to the company’s balance sheet, GameStop ended Q1 with $1.04 billion in cash and cash equivalents - that’s a growth of $340 million YoY. That considerable cash pile puts the company in a solid fiscal position, even despite significant inventory investments, headwinds tamping down demand, and continued global supply chain issues.

A Transformation of GME’s Business

CEO Matt Furlong also said that GameStop is undergoing a “transformation”

from a "decaying brick-and-mortar retailer into a technology-led organization." Furlong’s vision for GME sees the company meeting the demands of game consumers through physical stores, e-commerce, digital marketplaces, and online communities.

Accordingly, the company's focus in Q1 was centered on two main areas: (1) rebuilding and strengthening its commerce business and (2) growth opportunities in the crypto, NFT, and Web3 gaming verticals.

Last month, GameStop launched its crypto wallet, where it is possible for users to securely store, send, and use Ethereum, NFTs, and ERC20 tokens under the custody of GameStop's Ethereum wallet. And the launch of GameStop's NFT Marketplace platform is scheduled for approximately late Q2, probably July.

A Brief, Quiet Earnings Call

Investors were, for the most part, expecting a short, boilerplate earnings call from GameStop - and that’s just what they got. Since activist shareholder Chair Ryan Cohen took the reins as Chair of the board at GameStop, the company has not provided financial guidance nor opened earnings calls for Q&As. While this practice ostensibly started due to the unpredictability surrounding the pandemic, it appears as though it will continue for the foreseeable future.

Indeed, silence on a company’s financial outlook is a practice encouraged by Ryan Cohen. When challenged on this front, Cohen has often cited Apple (Cohen is the company’s largest individual shareholder): the tech behemoth suspended guidance during the pandemic and has worked to keep its strategy away from the eyes of competitors.

Cohen disapproves of businesses that "spend time accommodating Wall Street" and believes that management’s time should be better spent focusing on execution to improve the experience of the company's customers.

Although plenty on Wall Street continue to criticize Cohen’s "non-guidance model" for its opaqueness, many of GameStop's retail shareholders don't seem to care much about it.

A lack of guidance certainly didn’t put a damper on GME this time around. Even after reporting a very mixed bag, GME shares were up 10% - it seems that GameStop shareholders (a.k.a the “apes”) will remain in the game whether the company’s fundamentals are running good, bad, or sideways.

