GameStop Stock: Pay Attention To This Key Chart Pattern

Around the two-year anniversary of GameStop's 2021 massive short squeeze, GME had a stellar week, gaining a little over 25% and topping its 3-week highs.

GameStop's surge this week was directionally in line with the broader market – the S&P 500 was up 2.79% during the same period. But from the look of things, the bull run may be running out of steam.

Why Did GameStop Surge?

GameStop's surge in the second week of January is primarily driven by the increase in the volume traded. Compared to its historical volume, there seems to be a resurgent interest in GME among retail investors.

GME's 100-day average volume is around 4.98 million, but this week's average session volume was around 5.54 million. GME was also the buzz at the notorious r/wallstreetbets subreddit, showing heightened interest among retail traders.

So What's Next For GME?

Despite the recent rally, the short-term GME outlook does not seem as bullish. With the increasing short interest in GME (which, granted, could ultimately set the stock up for a squeeze as well), combined with the inverted flag pattern on both the daily and the 4-hour chart, we may have a looming bear run.

There's also a price divergence with the volume. GME's volume steadily dropped during the last three trading sessions despite the price registering higher highs. Logically, price action is volume-driven, so GME's dropping volume profile doesn't support the observed price surge very strongly. And that means we could see a correction in the near term.

Data shows that short positions account for about 21.8% (58.41 million shares) of the total GameStop float. An inverted flag pattern is a bearish continuation chart pattern. The pattern represents a temporary bullish consolidation within an otherwise dominant bearish trend.

GME closed the week about 2.94% down from its 3-week high of $21.11, failing to break above the pivot point on the daily chart. This also coincided with a pullback from the R2 pivot point on the hourly and the 4-hour GME chart.

A drop below Friday's low of $20 could push GME to its 4-hour pivot point of around $17. So, you can have your trigger for a short position just below $20, with partial targets around $18.68 and $17.04.

GME Bulls Can Turn The Tables

On the upside, if the bulls manage to push GME above its daily pivot point and the R2 pivot point on the 4-hour chart (above $21.1), we might expect the bull run to top off above $24.

In this scenario, you can have your buy stop entry around $21.5, with partial targets at $22.53 and $24.16, around the R3 and R4 pivot points, respectively.

