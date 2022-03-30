GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report investors have enjoyed a very bullish rally in March. From March 14 to 28, the stock rose more than 140% — a welcome change from the decrease we've seen since last November.

Wall Street is still skeptical about GameStop's business fundamentals. But GME keeps defying stock market standards. Here are some reasons to hold onto GameStop shares.

Figure 1: GameStop Stock Is Unstoppable. Here are Few Reasons to Keep Holding Bloomberg

The Ape Buzz Continues

Since GameStop investors kicked off the meme stock frenzy in early 2021, share prices have remained sky high.

That's because the GameStop "apes" — as members of meme stocks' cult-like followings are called — are stubbornly holding onto the stock. Their ultimate goal is to defeat the short sellers whom they allege are using illegal tricks to influence GME's share price downward.

Even though many experts in the stock market consider this theory nonsense, the buzz over alleged "trading irregularities" among the community of GME investors reached the attention of U.S. regulators. They're currently investigating the short sellers.

Since GameStop's recent share price history speaks for itself, stockholders and traders continue to bet aggressively that GameStop shares will go up.

You can easily track the popularity of a stock among meme stock investors, or apes, by seeing how its ticker ranks on Reddit.

As you can see below in the table below, currently, GameStop is by far the most-discussed stock on Reddit.

Figure 2: Trending stocks on Reddit on March 30. ApeWisdom

Cohen, the Model "Ape"

Ryan Cohen is GameStop's largest shareholder and currently the chairman of the board. Through his holding company, RC Ventures, Cohen owns over 12% of GameStop's total shares. This corresponds to 9.1 million shares that he initially purchased in August 2020. Based on GME's March 28 price, his stake is worth roughly $1.56 billion.

On Reddit, GameStop apes vow to buy GME shares and hold onto them no matter what happens to the stock.

Perhaps Cohen is their perfect role model. He hasn't sold a single stock, even when the value of his position went up over 2,000%. And he bought GameStop stock even though his valuation was not based on the company's fundamentals.

But keep in mind that, even though Ryan Cohen is considered a model "ape" investor, his portfolio does not consist solely of GameStop shares. Cohen is also the largest individual shareholder of Apple (AAPL), of which he owns 6.2 million shares. More recently, his holding company acquired 10% of Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) total shares.

More Than a “Meme” Play

Because GameStop's share price doesn't match its business fundamentals, GME has been classified as a meme stock since the beginning of 2021. However, GameStop is expected to put together a strategic plan to modernize its business beyond brick-and-mortar stores.

Recent news regarding GameStop's soon-to-be-launched NFT marketplace platform, along with its plans related to Web 3.0 and blockchain, are apparently the first steps toward the company's future.

If GameStop's initiatives are successful, they could be game-changers for the company's business model in the long term. However, investors should expect more clarity on how GameStop plans to generate shareholder value in the future. Eventually, its valuation will have to correlate to its business fundamentals.

