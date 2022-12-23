During the week before or the week after Christmas, the S&P 500 traditionally enjoys a stock market rally.

Even though this short-term trend may be random, some seasonal factors can influence the trading volume of the markets — especially in stocks with certain levels of volatility.

Figure 1: GameStop Stock: Is The Santa Claus Rally Real? Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

What Is a Santa Claus Rally?

According to Investopedia's definition, "a Santa Claus rally describes a sustained increase in the stock market that occurs [either] in the week leading up to December 25" or "the week after Christmas until January 2."

According to analyst theories, this year-end stock-market rally is due mainly to the holiday shopping season and optimism driven by the celebratory mood. Many institutional investors also use this time to adjust their books before going on holiday break.

However, this market movement may only be random. The historical performance in the last two decades through 2021 shows that in this period the S&P 500 rose less than 0.4% in the week before Christmas.

Could We See a Santa Claus Rally in 2022?

I believe there are a few reasons why we may see a Santa Claus rally this year.

First, in the final days of the year, long and short institutional investors tend to establish their positions for the coming year.

Because some investors go on holiday, trading volume tends to be lower around the end of the year.

This opens up the possibility that any bullishness toward GameStop stock during this period — remembering that January is historically the most bullish month for GME shares — can be magnified when trading volume is low.

This signal becomes clear when you notice a change of pattern in the lending space. GameStop's borrow fees spiked during the trading session on December 20 — implying increased short-selling activity.

GameStop's borrow fees had been averaging between 8% annualized throughout December. On the 20th, fees nearly doubled to 16% annualized.

As borrowing GME shares becomes more expensive, it becomes more difficult for traders to short GameStop.

Data from mid-December indicates that there was about $1.16 billion in short interest in GME shares. This may be high enough to cause short sellers discomfort.

Even with this year's sharp drop in GME, short sellers' mark-to-market profits had been $403 million through early December.

In the first half of the month, GME's 22% drop made it possible for short sellers to see an increase in profits of about 4 times.

Figure 2: GameStop's borrowed shares. Stocksera, data by Interactive Brokers

For the moment, these profits can keep short sellers safe in the case of a small upward movement. However, if a robust Santa Claus rally were to happen, it would possibly be the result of a short squeeze.

GameStop’s Seasonal Performance and Momentum

Despite the potential of a Santa Claus rally, the last month of the year tends to be the worst in terms of GameStop returns, compared to the S&P 500's performance over the last 10 years.

Figure 3: GME's ten year seasonal performance vs. the S&P 500. Stock Rover

However, it's fair to note that January stands out. The chart above got distorted after the big short squeeze activity in January 2021. On that occasion, the Christmas gift came a little late for GME investors and traders.

Looking at a more technical analysis, GameStop’s momentum is currently in some sort of limbo. We can see that GameStop's Money Flow Index (MFI) is neither overbought nor oversold, at a value of 32.

The index shows the momentum of the stock by analyzing the stock price and trading volume data for the last 14 days.

Generally, when the MFI is above 80, a stock is considered overbought. When the MFI is below 20, a stock is considered oversold. (Levels between 90 and 10 are also sometimes used as thresholds.)

We can see something similar on GameStop's Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently at 37.5 – which also indicates that it is neither overbought nor oversold.

Unlike the Money Flow Index, RSI measures go beyond simple "overbought" and "oversold" categorizations. Instead, the RSI measures the speed and magnitude with which changes in an asset's recent stock price can become overvalued or undervalued under certain conditions.

Generally, it is considered a positive signal when a stock's RSI reaches 30 or less.

Because GameStop's RSI is near 30, this could be interpreted that, at the moment, there will be a greater tendency for GME's share price to rise rather than fall, in theory.

