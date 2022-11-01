GameStop Stock: Halted During A Short Squeeze Play

GameStop's stock was halted twice on Monday due to a large increase in trading volume.

It's likely the increased bullish trading activity in GME was part of a short-squeeze play.

Thanks to meme-stock trends, looking only at the company's business fundamentals gives an incomplete picture of GME.

Why Was GameStop Trading Halted on Monday Morning?

On October 31, trading in GameStop's (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report stock was halted twice due to a considerable increase in trading volume.

When a stock moves too sharply in either direction, it sometimes triggers a volatility halt. When this occurs, trading in the stock is paused for five minutes, making it impossible to buy or sell the stock for that time.

In theory, volatility halts help keep the market on an even keel.

Volatility halts are quite common. GameStop's stock has already been halted several times this year.

During the past five days, movements in GME had indicated that a rally was in the works. GameStop shares jumped around 9% shortly after Monday's opening bell.

However, by the end of the day, GME's trading activity lost momentum. The stock ended the trading session up by only 1%.

Has There Been Another GME Short Squeeze?

The increase in trading volume that GameStop's stock has seen in the last few days is probably due to a short squeeze.

Short squeezes occur when a stock's price rapidly increases, forcing traders who are betting against the stock to buy shares to cover their positions.

In the case of GameStop's stock, retail investors have coordinated on social media sites like Reddit to pile into GME, causing short squeezes.

According to S3 Partners CEO Bob Sloan, a short squeeze in GME was inevitable if the stock crossed the $30 mark, which happened on Monday.

Short squeezes are more common in stocks that have a lot of money betting against them. Currently, about 20% of GameStop's stock float is being shorted — roughly $2 billion worth.

Sloan appeared in the Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report documentary Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga, likening the continuing trend of meme-stock short squeezes to the idea of the "Kardashian economics" effect in stocks like GameStop.

"The Kardashians are still here… apply that to the financial market and tell me whether you believe that socially mobilized investing is going to disappear," Sloan said.

What The "Smart Money" Keeps Missing About GME

The so-called "smart money" — which includes institutional investors, central banks, funds, and other financial professionals — invests in stocks based on company fundamentals.

But according to famed hedge fund manager David Einhorn, the way some stocks have performed this year, the market must be adopting alternative ways of calculating equity value.

Market structures are constantly changing, and investors need new strategies when betting both on and against a stock.

The smart money shouldn't underestimate the ability of retail investors to support a stock like GME for a long period of time at rather high valuation levels.

Looking only at a company's fundamentals — without taking into consideration the impact of events such as "meme mania" — gives an incomplete story.

As many short-selling hedge funds continue to bet massively against GameStop, they continue to ignore the fact that GME is one of the most popular stocks on the internet and has a high potential for short squeezes.

