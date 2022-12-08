GameStop Stock: Half a Million More Shares Registered With GME's Transfer Agent

In 2022, GameStop's retail investors have been increasingly using the Direct Registration System to register their GME shares.

During the third quarter, GME investors registered half-a-million more shares through the DRS.

This trend is making it increasingly hard for short sellers to open new positions or cover their existing trades.

Why GameStop Shareholders Are Turning to Direct Registration

This year, GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report shareholders have been actively encouraging each other on social media sites like Reddit to register their shares directly with GME's transfer agent, Computershare.

By using the Direct Registration System (DRS), shareholders don't need to hold their shares in a brokerage account.

The main benefit of this is that, unlike brokers, transfer agents can't lend shares to short sellers. So in theory, the more shareholders who register their shares through the DRS, the fewer shares there are available for short sellers to borrow for their trades.

Without shares to borrow, traders will find it harder to open new short positions or cover current positions in the event of a short squeeze.

This way, shareholders can shield GME against heavy shorting activity.

However, it's worth remembering that using a transfer agent is less practical than having your shares held by a broker because it makes it more difficult to sell off your stock.

Therefore, registering shares through a transfer agent makes better sense for investors who have a medium- to long-term plan — ideally with a strong "diamond hand" strategy.

GameStop's Latest Quarterly Report

In recent quarters, GameStop has disclosed the number of shares registered with its transfer agent on its Form 10-Q.

According to the latest data, approximately 71.8 million GME shares were registered with the transfer agent in the most recent quarter, which ended October 29, 2022. This represents an increase of 500,000 directly registered shares since the last update on July 30.

Considering that GameStop's float currently stands at 253.54 million shares, nearly 30% of available shares have been registered with the transfer agent.

Furthermore, because an estimated 70% of GameStop's total shares are held by retail investors, roughly 40% of these shares have been registered with Computershare.

The Bottom Line

In the first and second fiscal quarters of the year, the number of shares directly registered with GameStop's transfer agent rose by 20.5 million, to 71.3 million shares.

That means, during the third quarter, shareholders registered half-a-million shares with Computershare.

That's a slower pace than what we saw in the first half of the year. But it's not too shabby when you consider the current challenging bear market. Since July 30, GameStop's stock has plummeted about 36%.

The trend of registering GME shares via the DRS is still alive, and it's already showing signs of working.

According to S3 Partners Research, Game Stop's short sellers have run "out of bullets."

About 95% of the available loan supply of GameStop shares is used to cover short sales. That means there are 3 million shares available for loan in the market. According to S3 Partners, that's not enough for Game Stop bears to execute large short trades.

"The vast majority of GME short selling has already been done. Existing short sellers will be able to add some more exposure to their positions and new short sellers may enter the trade — but there is not enough stock borrow available to execute large short trades in the stock," Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners Research recently wrote.

Another indicator that the DRS strategy may be working can be seen when looking at the decline in trading activity in GameStop stock since May.

Despite some fairly severe price swings this year, GameStop's trading volume has fallen more than six-fold, from 636.57 million shares in March to 81.84 million shares in November. See below:

