GameStop Stock: Earnings Failed To Impress. But Does It Really Matter?

GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report reported fiscal third quarter earnings on December 8, and Wall Street Memes live-blogged the event. The gaming retailer company did well on revenues, but missed earnings per share estimates by quite a bit.

After the company reported results, the stock reacted poorly. GME dipped 6% in after-hours trading and failed to find its footing at the start of the December 9 session.

Figure 1: GME stock performance on December 9 pre-market. Google Finance

However, as a “meme stock” pioneer, GME does not always trade in line with the company’s fundamentals. Instead, many retail investors and GME shareholders like to buy and hold the stock through thick and thin.

GameStop: upside revenue, soft EPS

GameStop reported $1.3 billion in revenues, 30% higher year-over-year, which was much better than expected. In the earnings report, however, GameStop’s management team mentioned that "sales attributable to new and expanded brand relationships, such as Samsung, LG, Razer, Vizio and others, contributed to the Company's growth in the quarter”. This could have suggested to some investors lower-than-expected contribution from core, organic activities.

Further down the P&L, SG&A was 32.5% of revenues vs. 35.9% last quarter. This noticeable decline looked encouraging, and was probably driven by (1) operating leverage, since revenue jumped 30%, and (2) store closures.

Tax is one item that could explain the very large EPS miss of more than 80 cents. GameStop incurred small tax expenses this time, despite losses from continuing operations of nearly $104 million. In fiscal Q3 of last year, the company had booked a large tax benefit. Tax accounting can be tricky and hard to anticipate.

Cash flow still looks ugly

GameStop’s cash flow did not look great, especially this quarter: outflow of nearly $300 million this quarter alone. But one must give the company a bit of credit for wanting to prepare well for the holiday season amid supply chain disruptions.

The retailer ramped up inventory by nearly $300 million YOY to $1.14 billion. The reason: "the Company’s focus on front-loading investments in inventory to meet increased customer demand and mitigate supply chain issues.”

The better news is that cash and equivalents of $1.4 billion was much better than $445 million this time last year. The high cash balance is primarily the result of around $1.7 billion in stock that GameStop issued earlier in 2021.

I am not concerned about the balance sheet now, but would rather see the company make progress on cash flow soon.

The vision was not clearly laid out

Lastly, it may hurt the thesis that the management team has not been more open about the path forward. Those looking to invest in GME from a business fundamentals perspective may have too little to base their decisions on.

The earnings report was very light on commentary, especially about future initiatives (e.g., e-commerce, partnerships, etc.). There was no mention of guidance or directional outlook for the next few quarters either.

Also, as expected, the earnings call was more of a "check the box" moment that lacked specifics. Once again, the company chose not to host a Q&A session.

That said, CEO Furlong hit on a couple of the buzzwords that can, sometimes, get investors excited: NFT, blockchain and Web 3.0 gaming. This is new versus last quarter's call.

Should earnings matter to GME investors?

In my view, GameStop’s fiscal Q3 numbers, while not disastrous, fell short of impressive. However, CNBC’s Josh Brown may have hit the nail on the head by saying that meme mania has little to do with matters like P&L, valuation multiples, etc. He added:

"I have no fundamental view here. But don't get overly bearish, as the stock has held support since March.”

Many GameStop investors, some of whom identify as part of the “ape army”, don't pay close attention to the performance of the company at all. The performance of GME shares in 2021, especially earlier in the year, has been mainly associated with investor behavior. The tongue-in-cheek comment below helps to illustrate the point:

Figure 2: Wallstreetbets forum memes. r/wallstreetbets

