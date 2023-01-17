Carl Icahn has been building a GME short position of undisclosed size since early 2021.

Although Icahn's short position has probably been profitable so far, holding a short position in GameStop can be extremely risky thanks to GME’s meme stock characteristics.

GameStop has been highly shorted for years; currently, about $1 billion worth of GME shares are held short.

Figure 1: GameStop Stock: Carl Icahn's Short Could Backfire ADAM JEFFERY—CNBC/NBCU PHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

Icahn As A GameStop Bear

In November of last year, Bloomberg reported that legendary activist investor Carl Icahn owned a short position in GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report.

Although the size of Icahn’s short position has not been revealed, reports point out that he initiated his position after the great GME short squeeze of January 2021.

Icahn probably began shorting the video game retailer near its all-time high of $483 per share. Taking into account GME’s 4-for-1 stock split, those shares are worth closer to $120 today.

Reports also confirm that Icahn’s short position has increased over time. Icahn's bearish thesis is that GameStop shares are simply trading at a valuation disproportionate to their business fundamentals.

As documented in the HBO production Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Carl has slowly handed over his investing empire to his son, Brett. And Brett could likely be behind some of Icahn's most recent investments.

Like Icahn, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen takes an activist stance on his investments. The two even recorded a meeting they had late last year.

Shorting GameStop Could Be A Concern

Carl Icahn has other brick-and-mortar-based short positions in his portfolio. Another asset he is largely short on, for instance, is shopping centers. However, dealing in so-called "meme stocks" is not customary for the veteran investor.

The growth challenges facing GameStop's business certainly provide room for reasonable skepticism. GameStop's business has failed to be profitable since 2018, and much of its "comfortable" balance sheet position is due to its issuance of new shares at sky-high valuations, rather than the performance of the company’s actual business.

Bear’s main critique of GameStop has been that its valuation has been dictated by retail-based, socially-mobilized investing over the last two years.

However, this is also where the main risks associated with shorting GameStop lie. With the stock being a primary target of meme stock investors and traders, the movements around its share price have often been surprising.

Last year, growth stocks such as Tesla, Meta, and Nvidia fell 69%, 64%, and 51%, respectively. GameStop's stock decline in 2022 was smaller, thanks to GME's loyal base of retail shareholders.

In the face of historic inflation and a possible recession ahead, GME retail shareholders held firm. And if these GameStop investors didn't sell their positions in 2022, why would they bail now, when the worst just might be over?

The Short Squeeze Risk

GameStop makes it clear in its Form 10-K that its shares are highly susceptible to a short squeeze due to a "sudden increase in demand for shares of our Class A Common Stock that largely exceeds supply has led to, and may continue to lead to, extreme price volatility in shares of our Class A Common Stock."

Skeptical of GameStop’s long-term prospects, many institutional investors have raised their short positions or unloaded their long positions in GME. As a result, today, it is estimated that about 70% of the total float is held by retail investors.

As GameStop also reported in its quarterly filing, approximately 71.8 million shares – equivalent to almost 30% of its total float – are registered by its shareholders directly with the company’s transfer agent.

This means that these shares are not held by brokerages and, therefore, cannot be lent to short sellers. In theory, the fewer shares there are available for lending, the higher borrow fees will be; consequently, it will be more difficult for short sellers to cover their positions in an event of a short squeeze.

Icahn Is Just One More Among Many

GameStop stock has been a massive short-selling target in recent years, so it's no surprise that famed investors like Carl Icahn are shorting the video game retailer as well.

It is hard to pinpoint just how many hedge funds currently have short positions in GameStop. This is because, unlike long positions, short positions do not have to be disclosed by hedge funds.

However, the latest data, made available by S3 Partners on January 11, do show that there is almost $1 billion in short interest in GameStop shares. Also known is that short sellers have already lost about $37 million this year by betting against the video game retailer.

