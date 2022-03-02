Against a macroeconomic background that’s eventful, to say the least, GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shareholders have been trying to push GME’s share price back towards levels it saw during the middle of last year.

Although short sellers have lost billions betting against Gamestop over the best fourteen months, short interest in the stock is once again high and only getting higher.

Are we entering a new chapter in the GameStop "apes" versus bears saga?

Figure 1: GameStop Stock: Bears Are Poking The Apes Once Again Flickr

Highest short interest since June 2021

Short sellers seem to never tire of playing with fire. According to the latest short interest data from Yahoo Finance, as of February 14, more than 25.7% of GameStop's float is being shorted.

That percentage represents a sharp increase from the January 31 figures, which showed short interest as being “only” 17.7%. These data imply that over 940,000 shares of GME were shorted in the two-week span between those two reports.

Taking a wider view of GameStop's short interest history, current short levels have now retouched the levels they were at in late June 2021. For some added context, this was shortly after GME’s second major short squeeze, which saw shares hit the $300 mark on June 9th. See the red line in the chart below.

Figure 2: GME price and percentage of the float shorted. Yahoo Finance

Another interesting figure to look at is shares’ utilization rate. According to Ortex data, GameStop shares have reached a utilization of 100%, which means that all its available shares have been borrowed and there are none left to be shorted.

A high utilization rate - or in the case of GameStop, a maxed-out utilization rate - means that short sellers can face a buy-in if investors recall their shares. That, in turn, could put short sellers in danger of being squeezed.

Is there something wrong with these bears?

Although there is still no proof of any irregularities concerning short sellers' hedge funds or trading activities, the US Justice Department is investigating possible spoofing and scalping practices.

Among those being investigated are 30 short-selling firms, including the well-known Melvin Capital, which has bet against GameStop since 2014 and was one of the biggest losers during last year’s GameStop mania.

Most retail GME shareholders are focused more on beating short sellers than they are on GameStop’s underlying fundamentals. And many within the "ape" communities on Reddit have contended that irregularities in the company’s share price and trading activity are evidence of manipulation by short-selling firms and hedge funds.

With investigations ongoing, shareholders are hoping that their concerns prove to be well-founded.

GameStop: struggling alongside the market

As previously mentioned, many retail GameStop stock shareholders are concerned more with squeezing short sellers than they are about GameStop’s long-term growth plans. Because sentiment and momentum are crucial factors, GME has often traded against market trends.

But in recent weeks, shares have taken a hit due to gloomy macroeconomic conditions, which have struck high-growth and high-risk stocks with a particular vengeance.

What does that mean for GME shareholders? While shares could be susceptible to a short squeeze due to rising short interest, absent such a dramatic move, GME shares may continue to be guided largely by the bigger market picture instead.

