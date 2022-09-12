GameStop says that 71.3 million of its common shares have been directly transferred to its transfer agent.

In total, about 30% of GameStop's total float is registered with the Direct Registration System (DRS).

GME shareholders have embraced the practice of directly registering their shares in order to keep those shares out of the hands of brokers and market makers.

Figure 1: GameStop Stock: 71.3 Million Shares Directly Transferred To Transfer Agent Twitter

Why Are GME Shareholders Turning Into Direct Registration?

The Direct Registration System (DRS) is a service that provides shareholders with the ability to electronically move securities held in a book-entry form between the share issuer and the investor's broker-dealer.

In other words, DRS provides shareholders with the ability to lock up their assets without relying on a brokerage house. Through DRS, shareholders can keep their shares away from market makers and payment per order flow (PFOF) brokers – both are considered the nemeses of GME “apes.”

One of the typical benefits of registering shares through the DRS is protection in the event a broker-dealer goes bankrupt. However, the primary reason that retail investors are turning to direct registration is that shares locked up via DRS cannot be accessed or borrowed by short-sellers.

In theory, if enough retail investors use DRS to transfer their shares to a transfer agent, share availability will decrease. That, in turn, will make it tougher for shorts to open new short positions or to cover their current positions in the event of a squeeze.

There has been an active campaign, spurred by GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report shareholders on social media sites - especially Reddit - to encourage direct registration of GME shares. Proponents believe this will shield GME against heavy shorting activity while also providing additional transparency for the stock.

Every quarter, GameStop notifies investors of the number of shares registered directly with its transfer agent – in this case, Computer Share.

According to the latest Form 10-Q, dated July 30, 71.3 million shares were registered directly through the DRS. That’s an impressive increase of 20.5 million shares compared to last quarter.

The DRS trend among retail GME investors, then, appears to be keeping up its momentum.

Only for Diamond Hands Shareholders

The ideal DRS user is an investor who plans to hold shares for a long period and has no intention of executing day or swing trades.

Indeed, registering shares through DRS is far less practical than keeping shares with a brokerage firm. When shares are directly registered, an investor needs to have their transfer agent route buy and sell orders through a broker, which is a more time-consuming process than trading via a broker directly.

But for GameStop investors who have no intentions of selling - the so-called "diamond hands" - DRS may make sense. Using DRS also means GameStop's loyal shareholders need not entrust their shares to brokers and market makers.

Looking forward, if a sufficiently large percentage of GME’s float is locked up via DRS, it could lead to a shortage of shares for brokers to lend to short sellers. That would, in turn, leave shorts in a very vulnerable position: unable to put downward pressure on GME’s share price in the event of a sudden rise and unable to cover their positions to stem losses.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)