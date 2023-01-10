The worst of U.S. inflation is likely behind us, which should help GameStop's stock in several ways.

GameStop's loyal retail shareholders should continue to hold and boost the stock.

GameStop's management is focusing on cutting costs and achieving profitability.

Over the past three years, GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report has shown investors total returns of a whopping 1,025%. However, in 2022, shares of the video game retailer plunged roughly 49%.

GameStop bulls are hoping that 2023 will turn out better than last year… and there's a good possibility this may be the case.

Below, I list 10 reasons why GameStop investors could enjoy a new rally in 2023, based on economic, market, and company-specific factors.

Figure 1: GameStop Stock: 10 Reasons It May Rally in 2023 Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Economic-Related Reasons

#1: A downturn may have already been priced into the market.

There is a good possibility that the economy will enter a recession soon. However, it's likely the consequences of an economic downturn have already been priced into stocks. After all, stocks — including GameStop — have taken a steep plunge since the end of 2021.

#2: Inflation has peaked.

Even though we may see some more spikes of inflation, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) should start gradually heading lower, and prices should stabilize. This bodes well, especially for consumer discretionary companies such as GameStop.

#3: There should be fewer big Fed rate hikes this year.

Even though the Federal Reserve is remaining hawkish on its monetary policy, the markets currently see less need for aggressive (read: 75-basis-point) interest rate hikes. This way, the value of short-term cash flows will no longer be much higher than that of long-term cash flows.

#4: The majority of GameStop's business is in the U.S.

As tumultuous as it has been in recent years, American economic activity seems to be under less pressure than in parts of Europe. The vast majority of GameStop's profits come from the U.S., and more than 70% of its stores are concentrated in the North American region.

Market-Related Reasons

#5: GME now has a positive beta.

At certain periods in GameStop's recent history, the stock has behaved with a negative beta. In other words, it zigged when the S&P 500 zagged. But currently, GME has a high beta of 2. In theory, if the broader market heads up or down, GME will follow that movement with twice as much intensity.

#6: Another short squeeze is possible.

Short sellers made a ton of cash from the 2022 bear market. By mid-December last year, GameStop shorts made about $82 million in mark-to-market profits (considering short interest of nearly $1.4 billion). Thanks to that high level of short interest, a brief upward move may force the GME bears to close their positions.

#7: GameStop has a loyal base of retail shareholders.

Last year, growth stocks such as Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, Meta (META) - Get Free Report, and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report fell 69%, 64%, and 51%, respectively. But GameStop's stock decline in 2022 was smaller, thanks to GME's loyal base of retail shareholders. If these investors didn't sell their positions in 2022, why would they bail now, when the worst is possibly over?

GameStop-Specific Reasons

#8: GameStop has a healthy balance sheet.

The highlight of GameStop's financial numbers is its balance sheet. The video game retailer has a robust cash pile of $1.042 billion with virtually no debt. This "comfortable" position provides some extra cushion for GameStop in difficult times. However, it is worth noting that this strong position was not built largely through its operations, but thanks to its share issuance in early 2021.

#9: GameStop's management is focused on profitability.

GameStop's management has already adopted a more conservative stance for 2023. The company is shifting gears to achieve profitability as soon as possible by hitting the pause button on tech investments and by aggressively cutting costs. This may seem reasonable to the markets.

#10: GameStop had a good third quarter.

GameStop reported that, in the third quarter, there was a minimal decrease in SG&A (sales, general, and administrative expenses) of $387.9 million, compared to $421.5 million last year. On top of this, GameStop reported positive cash flow for the first time in 2022, of $177.3 million. This is compared to an outflow of $293.7 million in the same period in 2021.

Even though the company hasn't yet report consistently good results, this could bode well for 2023.

