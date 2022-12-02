"Socially mobilized" GameStop shareholders have adopted the strategy of registering their shares directly with Computershare, the stock's transfer agent.

About 30% of GameStop's float is directly registered, which has made life difficult for short sellers looking to borrow shares.

Since GameStop shareholders started adopting this strategy, GME's trading volume has plummeted.

Figure 1: How GameStop Shareholders Are Keeping Short Sellers From Borrowing Shares GameStop

Read also: APE Stock: What Is Going On With AMC Preferred Equity Units?

The Direct Registration Strategy

One of the biggest differences between GameStop's (GME) - Get Free Report stock and regular stocks is the fact that the majority of its float — an estimated 67% — is owned by retail investors.

In recent quarters, GameStop investors have adopted the unusual strategy of registering their shares directly through the stock's transfer agent, Computershare.

By using the Direct Registration System (DRS), shareholders can hold the stock without necessarily needing a broker.

The main benefit of this is that, unlike brokers, transfer agents cannot lend shares. In theory, the more shares held by the transfer agent, the fewer shares there are available for short sellers to borrow.

However, for this to work, it is necessary not only that a high percentage of the stock's float be held by individual investors, but that investors be committed to this strategy. After all, registering your shares directly with a transfer agent is less practical than holding shares with a broker.

However, GameStop seems to have the ideal setup for this strategy.

The video game retailer has been disclosing on its quarterly 10-Q form the number of shares registered with the transfer agent. The last update was on July 30, when the company revealed that 71.3 million shares were registered through DRS — about 30% of the stock's float.

We can expect the next update on December 7, when GameStop is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings. It's likely that the number of registered shares will be much higher.

Not Enough Shares for Large Short Trades

Recently, as S3 Partners Research noted in a report, GameStop short sellers have been "out of bullets."

About 95% of the available loan supply of GameStop shares is used to cover short sales. That means there are 3 million shares available for loan in the market. According to the report, that's not enough for short sellers to execute large short trades.

"The vast majority of GME short selling has already been done. Existing short sellers will be able to add some more exposure to their positions and new short sellers may enter the trade — but there is not enough stock borrow available to execute large short trades in the stock," Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners Research wrote.

The report also notes that, during the GameStop short-squeeze event of January 2021, short sellers recorded $10.27 billion in mark-to-market losses in less than a month. However, those short sellers who managed to survive the bloodbath would have recovered about $4.22 billion in mark-to-market profits for the rest of the year.

In 2022, short sellers' profits are much slimmer, considering that there is about $1.33 billion in short interest in GameStop. Amid the ups and downs, short sellers have netted about $152 million in mark-to-market profits year to date.

Why the DRS Strategy Appears to Be Working

By using a transfer agent, GameStop shareholders want to "lock" the float so that new short-selling positions have a minimal effect on GameStop's stock price. They also want to put pressure on current short sellers trying to cover their margins.

Until now, the effectiveness of this strategy has not been proven. However, with more and more shareholders committing to direct registration, it appears that GameStop stock has not seen the effects of heavy shorting activity.

The same S3 Partners Research report referenced above mentions that, because the availability of GameStop's lending shares has been reduced, "it will be long buying and long selling which will drive price movement in the near future."

And when we analyze GameStop's trading activity during recent months, we can see a decline in trading activity since May. That could be another sign that the DRS strategy is working.

Despite some fairly severe price swings this year, GameStop's trading volume has fallen more than sixfold, from 636.57 million shares in March to 81.84 million shares in November. See below:

Figure 2: GameStop's monthly trading volume YTD. data by Yahoo Finance

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)