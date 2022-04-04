The first quarter of the new year has come to an end. It was quite a three-month period for the so-called “meme stocks”, which saw a vicious rally late in March follow a painful selloff in the first several weeks of 2022.

Interestingly, GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and AMC stocks (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report finished the quarter in very different places: one snapped a solid gain, while the other experienced a market-lagging loss. Today, Wall Street Memes reviews the performance of the two “blue chip meme stocks” in Q1.

Figure 1: GameStop or AMC: Which Stock Did Better In Q1? Getty Images

GME vs. AMC: and the winner is…

Not a surprise, GME and AMC moved very much in lockstep in the first quarter. The daily returns of each stock were positively correlated at a high factor of 0.84 — very roughly speaking, both jumped and dipped in unison about 84% of the time.

However, at the end of the day, GME performed much better than AMC in the past three months. The former produced gains of 12% in Q1, while shares of the movie operator delivered a loss of 9% that was worse than the S&P 500’s 4% decline. See below.

As a fun fact, Roundhill’s Meme ETF MEME performed much worse than both GME and AMC in Q1. The diversified basket of meme stocks produced losses of 22%.

Figure 2: AMC and GME performance year-to-date. Stock Rover

Better yet for GameStop investors, shares of the gaming retailer experienced lower volatility (that was still elevated by almost any standard): annualized volatility of 125% vs. AMC’s 135%.

Very interestingly, the peak-to-trough decline in both stocks was exactly the same. GME and AMC sank exactly 48.9% between the high on January 3 and the low on March 14.

A few company-specific factors may have impacted the performance of GME and AMC. But generally speaking, both reacted similarly to broader market themes: lower expected liquidity in the economy, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, followed by a return to risk-on behavior in late Q1.

AMC outperforms since 2021

GME had a much better quarter than AMC in January through March of 2022. However, the latter has outperformed the former since the start of last year — i.e. through the entire “meme mania” period.

AMC stock returned a whopping 1,060% between the start of last year and the end of Q1. Meanwhile, GameStop stock produced gains of “only” 780%.

What could possibly help to explain the phenomenon is the fact that GME had already started to climb in the second half of 2020: gains of 330% between early July and late December vs. AMC’s 50% loss. GME’s headstart over AMC clearly front-loaded some of the 2021-2022 gains.

