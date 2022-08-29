GameStop Is Now Focused On Achieving Profitability. Here Is The Plan

GameStop announced plans to reward store leaders and senior staff through stock and salary increases.

The employee-compensation initiative is in line with the company's focus on achieving profitability by returning to investing in its core business.

Retail sales in July indicated an increase in consumer spending, contrary to the mostly-pessimistic expectations of industry analysts.

Figure 1: GameStop's Management Has A New Focus To Achieve Profitability iStock

Store Leaders And Staff To Be Rewarded With Stock And Raises

A memo from GameStop CEO Matt Furlong announced the company’s plans to reward employees with stock compensation.

According to the memo, the company plans to give stock rewards of up to $21,000 to all store leaders. It will also be providing pay raises to senior staff, aiming to motivate and retain employees. The gaming retailer says it’ll start giving away awards as early as next month.

GameStop's Chair Ryan Cohen – who has once again been in news recently, this time for selling his entire stake in Bed Bath & Beyond – tweeted a tribute to the company's store leaders:

Previously, compensation for non-employee directors had been approved during GameStop's annual shareholder meeting. At the time, the company's board had decided to award FY2021 compensation in the form of stock.

It was agreed that each GameStop director would receive just one restricted stock unit (RSU), the share quantity of which would be $200,000 divided by the average closing price of GameStop stock in the 30 trading days before the company’s annual meeting.

Under the new structure, it was decided that there would be no cash compensation paid to non-employee directors - except for directors Alan Attal and Jim Grube, who received a pro-rata portion of GameStop's standard 2020 non-employee director compensation.

Chairman Ryan Cohen and former CEO George Sherman ultimately declined to receive any compensation.

Previously, under former GameStop Chair Kathy Vrabek, the non-employee director compensation structure consisted of an annual cash retainer of $140,000 with additional stock awards valued at approximately $140,000.

Back To Its Core: Brick-and-Mortar Stores

The new employee compensation model is demonstrative of a new focus within GameStop's overall strategy. The company had been divided between the expansion of its e-commerce and digital assets, such as the GameStop Wallet and the NFT Marketplace, and its core, brick-and-mortar business.

While this doesn't mean that e-commerce initiatives and digital assets will be put aside, CEO Matt Furlong stated that GameStop is refocusing on achieving profitability through its traditional business.

According to Furlong, GameStop’s physical locations will remain key to generating value for the company.

"After spending a year strengthening our assortment, infrastructure, and tech capabilities, we're now focused on achieving profitability, launching proprietary products, leveraging our brand in new ways, and investing in our stores," said the CEO.

GameStop insiders say the initial investment in strengthening stores through employee-compensation plans will cost the company $45 to $50 million to fund.

Data from the last quarter showed an increase in GameStop's sales thanks to improvements across e-commerce, fulfillment centers, and customer service. However, the company is still reporting a considerable net loss and has been burning through cash for several consecutive quarters.

GME reported a $157.9 million net loss in Q1. One year ago, the company’s Q1 loss was only $66 million. GameStop has been using $300 million in cash to support operations each quarter.

The better news, however, is that many of the company's difficulties in producing operating cash flow seem related to supply chain disruptions, an external issue that could improve through the second half of this year and into 2023.

The Bottom Line

GameStop management’s decision to reinvest in and refocus on the company’s core business is, in my opinion, bullish news. Companies are nothing without their people, and staff development initiatives can maximize productivity and drive higher levels of output.

However, it is also worth remembering that, last month, GameStop made drastic cuts to its staff. It also laid off CFO Mike Recupero. This came after GameStop had hired more than 600 employees from the end of 2021 to early 2022. After such a rapid reversal, GameStop probably has some work to do on the employee morale front.

The company’s new employee-compensation structure, however, is an excellent way to motivate staff to take ownership of the company. Since employees need to deliver good performance to obtain vesting requirements, this structure encourages retention and may foster top-notch teams in the long run.

Much of the company’s stock-based compensation mentality has been influenced by GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen. Last year, when Matt Furlong became GameStop's new CEO, Cohen told him that his role would come without luxuries, and that performance compensation would be linked to stock awards. It seems as though that policy is now trickling down to the company’s “front-line” employees.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)