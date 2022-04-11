GameStop Investors Are Turning To Direct Registration: Why That Could Be A Good Idea

For some time now, GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shareholders have been unhappy with the current dynamics of the market, and, specifically, with possible irregularities surrounding the trading of GME shares. In search of ways to protect themselves against undesirable practices, many “GME Apes” have been registering their shares via the Direct Registration System.

Here, we’ll go over what you need to know about this hotly-debated, momentum-building trend among GameStop investors communities.

Figure 1: A GameStop share certificate from ComputerShare. Twitter

What Is DRS?

DRS stands for Direct Registration System, a service offered by the DTC (Depository Trust Company). DRS provides registered shareholders with an option to hold their assets “on the books,” and it records the transfer agent in book-entry form instead of via a physical share certificate.

In other words, DRS is a way for investors to hold assets without needing a brokerage firm. DRS provides shareholders with more autonomy over their shares and offers direct distribution of proxy materials, annual reports, and corporate communications.

You can take a look at the figure below for more detail on how the structure works.

Figure 2: Company share structure. ComputerShare

There are a few benefits to owning shares through DRS. Among them is protection in case a brokerage firm goes bankrupt, since securities are insured for up to $500,000 under SIPC (Securities Investor Protection Corporation). Another is that it allows owners to avoid brokerages altogether. This is relevant because brokers can use the practice of rehypothecation, wherein they are allowed, by law, to use assets that have been placed as collateral by their clients for their own purposes.

But perhaps what has drawn the most attention to direct registration as a brokerage alternative is the fact that brokerages can lend anyone's shares to short-sellers. Using DRS, however, prevents this from happening.

Why GameStop Shareholders Are Using DRS

Using DRS can provide transparency to an individual investor’s asset ownership. Thus, some GameStop shareholders see in DRS an opportunity to protect their shares from possibly dubious trading practices.

The use of DRS, for example, could address lack of transparency associated with alleged predatory short-selling practices. This topic has been talked about plenty among individual GameStop shareholders on Reddit.

In an ideal scenario for GameStop shareholders, “DRS ing” shares could limit the number of shares available for brokers to lend to short-sellers. In search of a shrinking supply of shares, shorts looking to cover their positions may drive the market price of GME up, initiating a squeeze.

Investors could also get a better estimate of the number of shares owned by individual shareholders.

In GameStop's case, the DRS issuer is ComputerShare. According to data provided by GameStop's own management during the last earnings call, about 8.9 million of GME’s shares were registered at ComputerShare — that’s a 3.7 million increase since the beginning of December 2021.

The bad news is that the DRS process could be far less practical than keeping shares in a brokerage firm. For instance, it can take up to five business days for a transfer agent to execute the delivery of the required shares to DRS. Also, ComputerShare charges a fee on virtually any movement made, whether it be a sell order, transfer, or direct deposit.

But for GameStop shareholders – the “ape” investor community, as they are called – transaction fees may not make much difference.

Another big disadvantage of using ComputerShare is that either buying or selling requires going through a transfer agent, which can be time-consuming. Thus, it can take several days for money to become accessible after the sale of one or more equitities.

Therefore, some GameStop shareholders may want to have at least a portion of their shares in a trusted broker that provides quick access to the exits.

Is ComputerShare a good idea?

The ideal DRS user is an investor who plans to hold shares for a long period of time and has no intention of executing day or swing trades. For GameStop "diamond hands" investors, this can make sense, especially considering apes’ reluctance to trust their shares with brokers and market makers.

And this is exactly what many GameStop investors seem to have done, especially after announcing on the company's most recent earnings day the more than 8 million shares registered.

Moreover, with DRS, it would theoretically put an end to the lack of transparency of alleged predatory short-selling practices dictating GameStop's stock performance, which have been the subject of much commentary among individual shareholder communities on Reddit.

In an even more optimistic scenario for GameStop shareholders, by using DRS, there would be a shortage of shares for brokers to lend to short sellers and thus leave them vulnerable with their current positions to squeeze out buying forces.

And finally, with shares registered on ComputerShare, it would be a way to get an "official" count of what percentage of shares are under the ownership of their individual shareholders. This is another data point that raises skepticism among the GameStop shareholders communities about the current numbers.

