GameStop And AMC Stocks Keep Dipping. Who’s To Blame?

GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) shareholders are not thrilled. Apes that have held shares since the beginning of the year can still brag about massive gains in 2021. But both stocks have struggled to get back to their peaks.

Figure 1: AMC theater and GameStop office. Unsplash

With GameStop and AMC down, the resilience of the “Ape army” has been put under the microscope. Today, Wall Street Memes takes a look at the causes behind GME’s and AMC’s poor performance lately, and what could come next for these stocks.

Broad market, Federal Reserve, and EV stocks

At times, it looked like GME and AMC could become negative beta stocks — that is, they would generally trade in the opposite direction of the broader market. But at least this time, both were instead affected negatively by the latest marketwide headwinds.

Fears over the COVID-19 Omicron variant have spread around the world, putting investors on their heels. The possibility of new lockdowns and their impact on the global economy brought uncertainty and volatility to the stock market, especially in the final days of November.

In addition, the Federal Reserve announced that it would begin to scale back on monetary stimulus — a.k.a. tapering. While the move had been widely expected, it may have also served to hurt investor sentiment, as the age of “easy money” slowly comes to an end.

Also, electric vehicle stocks such as Tesla (TSLA), Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID) boomed during the November earnings season, trending as the hottest topics discussed on Reddit's main forums. Momentum in these EV stocks helped to shift retail investors' focus away from the “traditional meme stocks” and caused both GameStop and AMC to drop in popularity.

GameStop and AMC: insider selling

The “silverback apes” in both companies — President Ryan Cohen for GameStop and CEO Adam Aron for AMC — are well regarded by the ape army. But neither has helped to instill confidence in GME and AMC traders lately.

Despite not being the CEO, Ryan Cohen exerts influence over the company's shareholders and Board of Directors. Still, he has not done much recently to provide clarity on GameStop’s vision through this important turnaround moment for the company.

AMC CEO Adam Aron, on the other hand, is very vocal and highly involved with the ape community However, he has recently sold more than 300,000 shares of AMC as part of the executive's plans to unwind his position and diversify his portfolio ahead of retirement.

This is the second time that the CEO has sold a large batch of AMC shares. The first time was in early November, when he disposed of 1.25 million shares at just over $40 each. Let it be clear that the CEO's market actions were anticipated during AMC's latest earnings calls, although the size of the transactions may have surprised some.

Dark pool trading and naked short selling

Various theses about stock market manipulation and the SEC's lack of proper regulatory power are discussed daily on the main Reddit forums. Dark pools and naked short selling are the alleged mechanisms used by bears to prevent GME and AMC stocks from achieving massive gains and delay the so-called “mother of all short selling” (or MOASS).

However, these theories have yet to be proven true. A few months ago, the SEC published a report on GME's trading activity in January, when shares soared as much as 1,800%. The study shed light on what happened and drew conclusions on the causes of the early 2021 rally: significant Reddit mentions, media coverage, increase in trading volume and, to a lesser extent, elevated short interest.

Beyond the above, one can only speculate if matters of market structure, restricted trading, digital engagement practices, PFOF (payment for order flow), dark pool trading, and the market dynamics of short selling may have played a role in pushing GME and AMC lower in Q4. The SEC has stated, at least, that it will continue to look into these issues.

