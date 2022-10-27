GameStop, AMC, and Bed Bath & Beyond: Time for More Short Squeezes?

Shares of several retail investor favorites that have been the targets of short-sellers soared during the October 25 trading session.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC Entertainment, and GameStop have likely seen minor short squeezes in recent days.

Several lesser-known but heavily shorted e-commerce stocks have also rallied in recent trading sessions.

Why Is Short Activity Slowing Down?

Short-selling activity is slowing down this year. Despite broad market turmoil caused by rampant inflation and rising interest rates, short interest in U.S. stocks is lower than it was in 2021.

According to the latest report by S3 Partners, during the third quarter (Q3), short interest in the U.S. market decreased by about 6% compared to the previous quarter.

The report also pointed out, that during July, short sellers actively reduced their short exposure with buy-to-covers in several sectors in anticipation of a market floor. In August, the sequence of buy-to-covers continued, but less aggressively. And September saw some $28.5 billion in short covering, dwarfing the $28 billion seen in the previous two months.

Technology and consumer discretionary are the two main sectors where short exposure was concentrated, at $164 billion and $138 billion, respectively. Interestingly, only two sectors had higher short exposure in the third quarter. As the report pointed out, the energy sector grew by $2.6 billion in short positions, and the SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) sector grew by more than $100 million.

Another possible reason for the reduction in short selling could be that borrow fees for these stocks have risen.

Stock lending activity in Q3 increased considerably in the North American region, as pointed out in DataLend's report. The region generated about $1.3 billion in stock lending revenue, a 35% year-over-year increase. We can attribute this to the average borrow fee rate being 37% higher.

What About Meme Stocks?

Bullish sentiment is returning to so called "meme stocks" — with minor short squeezes likely occurring.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report was a big winner during the October 25 trading session. The home-goods retailer's stock was up as much as 27% during the trading session. Data from Morningstar points out that around 106% of BBBY's float is being shorted.

One explanation for short interest above 100% is that it's due to the addition of actual shares plus "synthetic" positions in the stock. In this case, investors end up borrowing and buying shares twice. As for BBBY's borrow rates, they averaged 9% throughout October.

GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report, meanwhile, rose nearly 9% during the same trading session. The combination of short interest near 20% and borrow fees near 10% also makes GameStop a massive short-selling target.

Finally, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report also had a positive trading session, rising 6%. Its AMC Preferred Equity shares (APEs) have recently risen nearly 30% in the last five trading sessions as well. AMC borrow fees are currently close to 20% — which signals that short sellers might have problems covering their shares.

Although it's unlikely that, under the current market conditions, massive short squeezes will occur, minor squeezes can still be seen in the short term.

When the broader market rallies, the increase in trading volume naturally tends to put pressure on short sellers.

Short Squeezes in E-commerce Stocks

Meme stocks aren't the only targets of brutal short selling. Recently, some lesser-known names have also seen strong bullish moves, possibly due to minor short squeezes as well.

During the October 25 trading session, e-commerce sector stocks like The Real Real (REAL) - Get The RealReal Inc. Report and Carvana (CVNA) - Get Carvana Co. Class A Report jumped nearly 18% and 10% respectively. Retail investor favorite Solo Brands (DTC) and Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) - Get Blue Apron Holdings Inc. Class A Report even registered highs of 12% and 9%. respectively.

It's likely that these heavily shorted stocks saw squeezes due to the rally in stocks in general over the past few days.

According to Baird economist Ross Mayfield, lower Treasury yields have improved the market's mood. Investors have been turning into a zone where the Fed is expected to pivot. Part of this is due to Fed officials saying that and part is due to softer economic data.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.