Fiscal Q3 Earnings Live Blog: Will GameStop Stock Rebound?

Gaming retailer and meme crowd favorite GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report will release its Q3 results on December 9, shortly after the closing bell. Wall Street Memes will start following all the action at 4 p.m. EST.

Please join us for this event, and refresh your browser regularly after the end of the trading session for real-time updates. Scroll through the different sections below to follow earnings day step-by-step. From top to bottom: (1) Q&A; (2) earnings call's prepared remarks; (3) pre-earnings live blog, and (4) earnings expectations.

Figure 1: A GameStop store. Eurogamer

Earnings expectations

According to Seeking Alpha, Wall Street expects to see GameStop post revenue growth of 18% this time, on total sales of $1.19 billion. Interestingly, this is the last quarter of projected increase in the top line for the next year and a half, as GameStop’s comps begin to look tough in 2022.

Looking further down the P&L, per-share net loss is expected to land at -$0.52. If confirmed, this will be GameStop’s sixth quarter of negative earnings in the past seven — i.e. since around the start of the pandemic. Wall Street expects to see negative earnings in four of the next five quarters, fiscal Q3 included.

Here are some interesting questions to keep in mind on earnings day:

Will the console refresh cycle keep fueling strong double-digit growth in hardware? Or will the supply chain crisis cause sales to hiccup this time?

After growing by only 3% last quarter, will the software segment rebound?

Can momentum in collectibles continue? If so, will it be meaningful enough to instill investors with confidence and bullishness?

Will the management team provide more updates on GameStop’s logistics investments, and will it excite investors about the company’s inroads in e-commerce?

Will gross margin improve again, as it did in fiscal Q2? And can GameStop continue to keep SG&A under control, maybe through more store closures, creating operating leverage and helping with the bottom line?

Will the management team finally share guidance for the rest of fiscal 2021 or 2022?

Of course, a big question in the minds of investors and traders is whether GME stock can rebound from the current drawdown. Since peaking in late January 2021, shares have lost half of their market value.

The slightly better news is that GameStop stock comes into fiscal Q3 earnings week valued at 120 times the projected 2023 EPS. While this multiple still looks very rich, it is lower than the 140 times of three months ago. GME has been down nearly 20% in the past month alone.

Could earnings day be a catalyst that sends the share price higher? The “ape community” of retail investors certainly hope so.

