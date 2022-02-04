In a new take on the age-old tale of David and Goliath, individual investors have caused billion-dollar hedge funds to lose massive amounts of money by betting against GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report.

In fact, hedge fund management firm Melvin Capital Management experienced such a drastic loss of capital last year that it has announced it will no longer pursue short-biased strategies. Instead, the firm intends to raise funds for its new long-only fund.

Here's what you should know about Melvin Capital's bad bet against GME shares.

Figure 1: Betting Against GameStop Stock Ended Terribly Bad For Melvin Capital GettyImages

Melvin Capital's Bad Pick

Run by manager Gabriel Plotkin, Melvin Capital has at least $14.9 billion in assets under management (AUM). And it's well-known for having a short bias.

Melvin Capital had been betting against GameStop since 2014, motivated by the eroding fundamentals of its outdated business model. And it had been winning — by 2020, the hedge fund had made over 30% returns by betting against GME.

But due to the "meme" stock frenzy that saw investors buying shares of GameStop in a short squeeze back in January 2021, Melvin had negative returns of 39% last year.

Regulatory data shows that the hedge fund lost almost $7 billion by betting against stocks like GameStop.

And the troubles didn't end with 2021. In just the first few weeks of 2022, Melvin Capital has seen a 17% drop.

Struggling with compounding losses, Melvin Capital has now announced that it will create a new long-only fund. It's an attempt to regain the confidence of its investors.

Are Hedge Funds More Cautious Now?

Short interest in GameStop has been on the rise in recent months. The latest market update indicates that more than 20% of GME's float is being shorted — the highest percentage since last June. See the red line in the chart below:

Figure 2: GME price and short interest data. Yahoo Finance

However, after last year's events, short sellers are more reluctant to bet against GME to the same extent.

Figure 3: Hedge funds total value of buys/sells of GME over time. HedgeFollow

There are other hedge funds that have gone long on GameStop. In 2021, Senvest Management gained 85%, aided by its GME position.

However, it's worth noting that about 58% of GME shares that hedge funds owned in the third quarter of 2021 were sold in the fourth.

No Regulation Changes

The SEC released a report in October 2021 about unusual GameStop trading activity. But no concrete actions have been taken.

So there are no legal reasons why we couldn't see another big short squeeze in 2022.

However, GameStop shareholders on Reddit are still smarting from significant losses caused by Robinhood's decision to restrict trading in certain "meme" stocks last year.

And despite losing a lawsuit to a retail investor over its lack of transparency, Robinhood has not altered its practices. This could put a damper on any exciting short-squeeze action in GME and other meme stocks.

