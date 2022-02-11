A year after meme-stock mania first kicked off, shareholders are still refusing to give up on GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report — even after its stock suffered a few sharp drops in recent months.

But now, with the stock market starting to bounce back, it looks like GameStop is beginning to rally. Let's dig into some of the reasons why GameStop shares might continue to rise in the short term.

Figure 1: 3 Reasons Why GameStop Stock Might Keep Going Up GettyImages

1. The Power of the Subreddit

The biggest driver of GME's performance is shareholder sentiment. Since January 2021, the stock has been trading at odds with its fundamentals.

One of the main ways to measure shareholder popularity and sentiment is through Reddit's main threads. For example, the subreddit r/superstonk, which is dedicated to supporting GameStop stock, has more than 735,000 members. It's possibly the largest forum devoted to an individual stock on Reddit.

The social media platform is where GameStop "Apes" maintain their positive sentiment toward the stock, mainly because of their "non-FUD" (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) policy. The Apes use this policy to shield themselves against the mainstream media.

It's worth remembering that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concluded in its report on GME's January 2021 trading activity that, although a number of factors caused the stock's wild price swings, the meme madness started because of frequent mentions on Reddit.

2. GME Has Weathered Worse

It's no news that GameStop stock is highly volatile. Shareholders and new investors need to keep in mind holding a position in GME is a roller coaster of emotions.

GameStop has an implied volatility of 112.4. For comparison purposes, Apple has a volatility of 22.8.

Although there's talk that GameStop meme-stock mania might be coming to an end, history shows that more severe declines have already happened in GameStop's recent history.

An example of this can be seen in the chart below. Since January 2021, GameStop stock slumps larger than 50% are nothing new.

Figure 2: Drawdowns in GME since January 2021 from February 9th. DM Martins Research, data by Yahoo Finance

However, the biggest GME decline is still the 88% slump the stock saw just after it reached its peak in January 2021. It's worth saying that it was a rebound move from the insane trading activity the stock had seen. Meme stocks and their catalysts were still new at that time.

More recently, after dropping 73% in January 2022 and a widespread decline in speculative growth stocks, GameStop once again shows signs of resilience and has started a bullish recovery trend again.

The performance of the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) , an index that measures fear and stress in the markets by measuring expectations for volatility, has been inversely proportional to GameStop's performance.

Figure 3: VIX performance during a 5-day period. Google Finance

This also indicates that the latest declines might have been derived from the macro environment and not necessarily from some aspect specific of GameStop's stock.

3. The Potential for a Short Squeeze

Finally, the chances of further short squeezes remain for GameStop. With the sharp drops suffered by GameStop stock since November, short sellers have been increasing their short positions in GME.

Since its last peak in November, GameStop's short interest has risen 40% (see the red line in the chart below). Currently, the short percentage of the float is at 23%, according to data as of January 30 provided by Yahoo Finance.

Figure 4: GameStop stock performance and percentage of the float shorted. Yahoo Finance

Even though the short interest numbers are quite different from last year, short interest levels above 10% is already considered high. And for GameStop shareholders who follow this indicator closely, it can be one more factor to pressure short sellers to cover their positions and generate new short squeezes.

