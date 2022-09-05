It certainly shouldn’t be news that Wall Street’s consensus is that GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report stock is a “sell.” That’s largely thanks to the company’s "absurd" valuation. However, well over a year since meme mania began, GME shares remain at highly elevated levels. And the company remains on the forefront of many retail investors’ minds.

Here, we’ll take a “glass-half-full” position and list three reasons why shareholders should continue holding their GME.

Figure 1: 3 Reasons To Keep Holding GameStop Stock Getty

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Bed Bath & Beyond Stock: Will The Turnaround Plan Stop The Bleeding?)

Fundamentals Do Not Call The Shots

GameStop stock does not trade like an ordinary stock. The truth is that fundamental analysis and commentary from Wall Street experts matter little to GameStop shareholders.

A significant percentage of GameStop's investors have bet on the stock primarily to squeeze short sellers who’ve bet against the company.

GameStop has been labeled the "original meme stock.” In January 2021, GameStop shares soared 1,500% over just two weeks as a result of a massive short squeeze.

But since then, even as background macroeconomic conditions have shifted dramatically, GameStop stock has retained its sky-high valuation.

Throughout 2022, gaming stocks have suffered thanks to decreasing consumer demand. And yet GME shares had accumulated gains of more than 10% YTD by mid-August of this year. Over the same period, the S&P 500 lost 10%.

Hedge fund Bronte Capital – which owns short positions in GameStop – has a peculiar viewpoint, as revealed in a report to its clients. According to the fund, GameStop's market cap is absurd, based on fundamental analysis. However, the hedge fund’s managers claim that, if GME’s market cap were to double, its price would not really be twice as absurd. Rather, GME’s valuation would be "similarly disconnected from reality.”

No Dilution Risk In Sight (For Now)

Unlike other meme stocks, GameStop does not carry significant liquidity, insolvency, or debt risk. On the contrary, the company is sitting on a pile of cash. Though the company is, of course, looking to report positive earnings in the near future. But in spite of several consecutive quarters of losses, the company's balance sheet remains in a comfortable position, thanks to "a little help" from GameStop's shareholders.

After GameStop's share price skyrocketed in January 2021, the video game retailer sold 5 million additional shares, which let it raise a whopping $1.13 billion in capital to accelerate its growth.

However, during this year's Annual Shareholder Meeting, an Incentive Plan was approved that intends to "support future compensatory equity issuances." Through this plan, eight million shares of common stock will become available. Since last year, GameStop's management has reiterated that it would issue equity from time to time - but in a strategic manner.

Over the past two years, GameStop's management has been handling business challenges in a calculated way. They have taken initiatives to preserve shareholder sentiment through events such as stock splits.

A stock dilution could, naturally, stoke some retail bearishness. But, considering the company’s massive cash pile, raising additional cash appears unnecessary at this time.

Therefore, I believe that dilution risk should not be a concern for GameStop investors right now.

GME Remains A Short Sellers Target

High short interest can be a double-edged sword, especially when it comes to meme stocks. The latest data show that nearly 22% of GameStop's float is shorted.

While a high percentage of short interest signals the market’s bearishness towards a company, it also opens the door to stock squeezes. However, for a squeeze to trigger, a confluence of specific factors needs to occur.

According to a recent report by the SEC, GME’s 2021 short squeeze was brought on by several factors including (1) frequent Reddit mentions, (2) significant coverage in the mainstream media, (3) large volume changes, and, sure enough, (4) elevated short interest.

Other meme stocks – Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report most notably – have been experiencing similar sets of conditions recently. But we would not be surprised to see GameStop make a similar move within the coming weeks or months.

Thanks to the stock’s elevated short ratio, a single short-term catalyst – one that captures the attention of tens of thousands of retail investors – could be all that’s needed to trigger yet another GME short squeeze.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)