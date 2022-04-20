3 Reasons To Buy GameStop Stock

GameStop stock (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report did incredibly well in March following an impressive rally that sent shares higher by 40%. However, in April, not unlike the rest of the equities market, the stock has been trading quite differently.

Despite lack of traction in the past couple of weeks, there is still a bull case to be made for GameStop. Below, we list three reasons why GME stock may be a buy today.

#1. Insiders Are Buying

Several Wall Street firms think that GameStop's high valuation and share price are disconnected from business fundamentals, and that both are likely to head lower if or once the meme frenzy finally ends. But GameStop insiders may disagree.

Insider transactions can tell quite a bit about a company's prospects — from the perspective of those who know the business best.

GameStop insiders have bought nearly $11 million worth of shares within the last three months. Among the buyers, GameStop’s Chair of the board and largest shareholder Ryan Cohen stands out. The ferocious Wall Street critic bought 100,000 additional GME shares in March, at a value of $96.81 and $108.82 per share.

Also in March, GameStop directors Larry Cheng and Alain Attal bought shares as well. The transaction values reached $380,000 and $194,000, respectively.

#2. A Stock Split On The Way

At the end of March, GameStop announced its plans to implement a stock split in the form of a stock dividend. The move is pending shareholder approval, which could happen during the upcoming annual investor meeting.

Although the split ratio has not yet been announced, the company hopes that the event will increase the liquidity of GameStop shares. This would be a positive for retail investors and for the company itself, should it seek cash injections through equity issuance in the future.

Theoretically, a stock split does not add value to a company. Today, most brokers sell fractional shares in stocks that trade at a high price, making splits largely irrelevant.

In the options market, the split could be more impactful. Considering that a standard call or put contract is equivalent to 100 shares of an underlying asset, one option contract for GME currently has a value of approximately $14,000. In an eventual 3-to-1 split, each option contract would represent only $4,700, making options trading more accessible to the masses.

But perhaps the greatest benefit of a stock split is the psychological factor. Stock splits tend to impact shareholder sentiment, which in turn can trigger quick rallies. Companies like Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Nvidia and Apple are a few recent examples.

GameStop’s annual investor meeting usually takes place in June. It is unlikely that the stock split proposal will be rejected by shareholders. Therefore, an important catalyst for GameStop stock could trigger bullishness in only a couple of months.

#3. GME Has The "Meme Stock" Power

The "meme frenzy” that started in early 2021, and that had GameStop as its protagonist, has been often criticized by the media and so-called "smart money" for not fairly reflecting the company’s fundamentals. Defiance has caused sharp losses to short selling hedge funds that have bet against GameStop shares.

As meme stock followers are well aware, retail investors that partake in the “meme movement” are not that concerned about fundamentals. The main strategy instead is to defeat short sellers and cause short squeezes through free market mechanisms (e.g., overwhelming demand for shares).

The approach has led to mind boggling returns of 750% in GME since December 2020.

Loyalty to the stock, online popularity and FOMO have been enough so far to keep GameStop's share price elevated for almost a year and a half. Sustained price levels have gone against the idea that meme mania would be a short-lived movement.

The buy-and-hold strategy of hanging on to GME shares no matter what and waiting for a massive short squeeze – or perhaps the MOASS (mother of all short squeezes) – has largely worked until now. Why couldn’t it continue to work going forward?

GameStop’s short interest has been growing lately. Over 26% of the float is now shorted, an elevated ratio that makes another short squeeze seem plausible.

For as long as GME remains a super popular stock among retail investors, there is always a chance that shorts will remain under pressure, and that another leg higher in the stock price could be lurking around the corner.

