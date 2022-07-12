3 Reasons to Be Bullish on GameStop's NFT Marketplace

On July 11, GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report finally announced the launch of its NFT marketplace platform. Now users will be able to trade in-game assets via blockchain tokens on the Ethereum platform.

Many analysts are skeptical about the marketplace — as well as about the company's business fundamentals overall. But here are three reasons why you may want to be excited about this newest development.

1. The NFT Market Has Been Resilient

The latest data provided by DappRadar shows that, in the second quarter, strong pressure from macro factors and the collapse of the Terra Luna NFT hampered the general performance of NFTs. However, it can be said that NFTs have proven to be resilient in the face of difficulties.

When looking at the annual performance of NFTs, the numbers are quite positive. Trading volume and sales increased by 533% and 59%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

OpenSea remains the leading NFT platform, but it is losing market share to emerging players such as LooksRare and X2Y2. It's likely GameStop's NFT marketplace will join that list.

But perhaps the best evidence that the NFT market has proved resilient is its response to bearish crypto market trends.

Ethereum has plunged more than 60% since the beginning of the first quarter. Yet the market-cap value of NFTs grew from May to June. See below:

Figure 2: NFT marketcap vs. ETH price. DappRadar

2. GameStop Is Betting Big on the Digital Future

Currently, users can beta test the marketplace by connecting their digital wallets, such as the recently launched GameStop Wallet. It's all part of a company initiative to stay relevant.

Another part of the plan involves Web 3.0 gaming.

Web 3.0 is a new idea of internet interaction based on blockchain technology. It aims to incorporate decentralization and a token-based economy. Third-party research shows that this market has huge potential.

In 2021, the global Web 3.0 market reached $3.2 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.7% to over $80 billion by 2030.

3. GameStop Has a Turnaround Plan

If GameStop's NFT marketplace platform proves to be a real success, this could be a game-changer for the company's business model in the long term. Since taking over as chairman of the board, Ryan Cohen — former Chewy (CHWY) - Get Chewy Inc. Class A Report CEO and now GameStop's largest shareholder — has been trying to push the company beyond brick-and-mortar stores.

After the launch of the NFT marketplace, Cohen spoke out on his Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report account, deriding the critics:

The company hasn't provided much clarity for investors concerning the turnaround plan. But GameStop has been investing heavily in inventory, supply-chain infrastructure, and its new blockchain division.

Also key to Cohen's plan is the elimination of GameStop's excessive quarterly operating costs. Even with the robust current free cash flow of over $1 billion, GameStop is burning through about $300 million in cash to support its operations every quarter. Sustaining this current spending pace could be untenable.

Recently, GameStop laid off a considerable number of employees as part of its turnaround plan, probably in an attempt to balance the costs that its investment in its blockchain group will incur. This could show how committed the company is to this new initiative and making it profitable as soon as possible.

