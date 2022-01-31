Clover Health Investment (CLOV) - Get Clover Health Investments Corp Class A Report, left many of its investors holding the bag after it fell nearly 90% from an all-time high to an all-time low.

Several recent events have weighed on CLOV shares. So let's do a recap of what has gone wrong for Clover Health so far.

Figure 1: Clover Health: 4 Reasons Why Its Stock Is in Free-Fall Clover Health

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: 3 Experts Weigh In on the Meme-Stock Meltdown. Are They Right?)

1. SPAC Hype

Clover Health has suffered due to its connection to billionaire venture capitalist investor Chamath Palihapitiya, the so-called "King of SPACs."

Palihapitiya's Social Capital Hedosophia fund acquired Clover Health in October 2020 in a deal worth $3.7 billion. Clover Health went public at a valuation of $7 billion on January 8, 2021.

But Palihapitiya has become notorious on Wall Street for his sponsorship of special purpose acquisition company SPAC deals. In addition to Clover Health, he also helped Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Report and SoFi Technologies (SOFI) - Get SoFi Technologies Inc Report go public, despite receiving criticism for offering risky reverse mergers to retail investors.

Palihapitiya has also come into Wall Street's crosshairs due to his alleged conflict of interest in suggesting retail investors use SoFi, rather than Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report. Palihapitiya has claimed that Robinhood's order-flow payment system allows trading irregularities to occur. What he hasn't mentioned is that SoFi uses the same system.

2. The Hindenburg Report

Here's another reason for the Clover Health sell-off: Last year, Hindenburg Research issued a report that alleged dubious sales practices by the company.

The Hindenburg report suggested that Clover Health and Chamath Palihapityia misled investors on critical issues, such as the fact that the U.S. Justice Department is investigating the company on at least 12 issues, ranging from kickbacks to undisclosed third-party deals.

Palihapitiya has defended the company against the charges. But his defense came too late: Bearish feelings about CLOV spread, and the stock become a favorite of short sellers.

3. Far From Profitable

In its most recent quarterly earnings release, Clover Health reported a 153% increase in revenue, to $472 million. But there's still a long way to go before the company can become profitable. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for 2021 is expected to fall between negative $230 million and $250 million.

Uncertainty over how long it may take for Clover to achieve profitability has led investors to abandon the stock. And at the same time, the company's meme buzz has lost steam.

4. Stock Dilution

In November 2021, Clover announced a public offering of its common stock that would bring in about $300 million for the company to allocate to working capital and various corporate interests.

The company's initiative is aimed at achieving profitability as soon as possible. But stock dilutions usually decrease the share price in the short term, because the existing percentage of shareholder ownership is reduced.

The Bottom Line

Clover has been the victim of a snowball of bearish catalysts that have cut the stock down to its true valuation.

Even with concern over the company's short-term profitability, the current price around $2 per share seems about right. Clover Health is a long-term growth stock and should have a sizable opportunity to profit from the lucrative Medicare Advantage market.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Nokia Stock: Could The Meme Saga Repeat In 2022?)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)