CLOV: What Happened to this Former Meme Stock Favorite?

What Happened to Clover Health?

Not so long ago, Clover Health Investments (CLOV) - Get Clover Health Investments Corp. Report was a much-hyped meme stock.

The company went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal in January 2021 — at the start of "meme-stock mania."

Billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, the so-called "King of SPACs," had acquired Clover through his fund in October 2020 in a $3.7 billion deal. By the end of Clover's first day of public trading, it carried a market cap of about $7 billion.

But Hindenburg Research published a report that claimed Clover and Palihapitiya had misled investors by not disclosing that the Department of Justice had been investigating its business model.

Following the damning report, CLOV plunged 50% by the end of May 2021. But it still drew attention from meme-stock investors. In early June 2021, the stock spiked 190% but then fell around 80% to all-time lows.

However, in November 2021, the winds changed for good for Clover stock. Clover announced a public offering of its common stock that would bring in about $300 million for the company to allocate to working capital and various corporate interests.

The company's initiative was aimed at achieving profitability as soon as possible. But stock dilutions usually decrease the share price in the short term because the existing percentage of shareholder ownership is reduced.

In addition, meme-stock investors seem to have lost their enthusiasm for CLOV. Mentions of its ticker have cooled on Reddit threads. And shares of Clover have started to trade more in line with the company's business fundamentals.

CLOV's Downhill Slide

During bear market periods, it's natural that the assets with the weakest fundamentals suffer the greatest penalties.

In the case of CLOV, the company is still priced like an unprofitable growth stock. Clover shares are down more than 76% since the company went public.

It didn't help that Clover reported negative cumulative earnings for the last 12 months, posting an earnings yield of negative 36%. The stock's sentiment score has reached all-time lows, drawing the attention of short sellers, and pushing the stock to penny stock-levels.

Today, about 11% of the company's float is being shorted.

Another negative factor on the stock's performance has been its high stock-based compensation. About 14% of the company's market cap has been given to company insiders during the past year, causing a dilution in value for shareholders.

Will CLOV Bounce Back?

Clover still has some popularity among retail investors. There's a community on Reddit with nearly 50,000 members who discuss the company’s stock daily.

But looking at its business fundamentals, Clover still has a way to go before it's profitable.

On August 8, Clover reported a second-quarter revenue beat and growth of 105%, but its stock still dropped about 7% right after the results were released.

The company has made it clear that it intends to reduce healthcare system costs for fiscal 2022. Last year, Clover reported net losses of $588 million. The current guidance is that adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue are expected to be between 10% and 12%, compared to 18% in 2021.

Clover's meme-stock days are over. The company will now need to prove its potential by improving its fundamentals.

However, these are hard times for growth stocks. With high inflation and recession fears still looming, stocks like Clover tend to perform worse in line with forcibly reduced expectations of future cash flow.

