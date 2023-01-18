Tilray stock (TLRY) - Get Free Report forms a bearish pattern and defends $2.52 as a strong demand zone. If the said support area breaks, the price can extend losses to the new low levels. Experts believe that the $2.50~$2.52 is expected to be a critical hurdle for the TLRY. “Hold” is the call until we can get more visibility.

Tilray stock has plunged over 99% from the 2018 highs. 2022 was the worst year in terms of business profitability as well as share price performance.

Despite the significant decline from the peak, there is no sign of exhaustion in the bearish trend.

A long-term moving average dead cross emerged back in 2018. The bearish trend has engulfed the previously bullish sentiment and the stock should continue to depreciate in the upcoming days.

TLRY shares tanked to $3.04 due to low demand and loss-making.

The long-term descending price channel also suggests there is an absence of higher highs despite a slight pullback from recent lows ($2.70). The stock may print a bull trap – therefore, HOLD is my call before it takes a clear direction.

Figure 1: Tilray Stock: Going Up in Smoke (Technical Analysis). Shutterstock

Introduction: TLRY Is Lethargic

Tilray Inc. has had the worst year in 2022 so far. Share prices have dropped to a record low of $3.04 and the business is no longer profitable, as it incurred a loss of $424 million.

Revenue for Tilray has been generally strong as COVID-19 and the quarantine served as a tailwind for cannabis demand. CNBC labeled it the “Green Rush”.

Even though TLRY’s share price has tanked more than 99% from the peak, I still opt to stay sidelined based on three key technical reasons that I present next and discuss in more detail in the following section.

TLRY: 3 Key Technical Reasons To Be Cautious

There is no clear sign of reversal patterns despite the stock having declined more than 99% from the September 2018 highs, which is backed by the moving average dead-cross overs. The current pullback from the lows of $3.04 is approaching declining price channel resistance. Long-term technical charts suggest there is no clear evidence of bearish exhaustion.

Figure 2: TLRY stats. TradingView

#1. There is no clear sign of reversal patterns despite the stock having declined more than 99% from the September 2018 highs

Figure 3: TLRY moving average cross overs daily chart. TradingView

Rationale: TLRY touched the highs of $300/share back in 2018 and the bearish nature of the stock caused it to plunge more than 99% in the following four years through the lows of $2.52.

As it can be seen in the chart above, the share price hinted about the upcoming bearish trend in early 2018 with the use of bearish dead-cross. That bearish trend persisted and still there is no clear sign of bearish exhaustion.

#2. The current pullback from the lows of $3.04 is approaching declining price channel resistance

Figure 4: TLRY current pullback from the lows of $3.04. TradingView

Rationale: As can be seen in the above downward trend channel, the bearish spell consolidated within the thick range of DECLINING PRICE CHANNEL, which is surrounded by the upper and lower trend line.

At present, the share price is once again approaching the upper resistance level of the price channel.

#3. Long-term technical charts suggest there is no clear evidence of bearish exhaustion

Figure 5: TLRY relative money flow (weekly). TradingView

Rationale: An upward movement on the relative chart of TLRY/SPX500 means TLRY is outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY). Conversely, a downward movement means the TLRY is underperforming the S&P500.

The Bearish nature of TLRY can be seen as it is underperforming against the SPX 500 since 2018, except briefly in 2020. Moreover, the current bearish spell has not confirmed a reversal and is still not slowing down.

Figure 6: TLRY relative money flow (monthly). TradingView

Rationale: TRLY only performed well against the SPX 500 during parts of 2020. After that, the stock has been exhaustingly bearish and is severely underperforming with no evidence of upward movement.

It seems like the stock may stay this way until a clear sign of reversal, with the help of higher highs or bullish reversals.

Figure 7: Absolute money flow / standalone performance (weekly). TradingView

Rationale: The descending price channel shows that TLRY share price has been stuck in the downward channel, bouncing up and down within the channel, as the red and green arrow depict.

Until we get a sustainable upside breakout from the upper resistance level, we would be anticipating a consolidation within the range, despite a short term divergence in shorter time frame.

Conclusion: Take A Pass On TRLY

We retain a HOLD outlook on TRLY until we get clear evidence on an upward technical breakout.

The absence of higher highs and higher lows depicts the bearish trend still under full control. Leading indicators such as higher highs and positive divergence should also be supported by a sustainable upward rally.

Long-term moving averages also suggest the price threshold is still not up the mark which is clearly backed by the descending price channel. Until these developments manifest, the share price may consolidate within the mentioned price channel boundary.

Therefore I am currently on the sidelines and maintain a "HOLD" rating on TLRY.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)