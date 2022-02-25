AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report shares closed the February 24 trading session up double digits after starting the day down almost 5%. It was a tense day marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And the stock market, which is heavily impacted by the news, played a strong role in AMC's performance.

But other things than the news cycle may have also had an effect on AMC's recent performance. News related to the movie industry, as well as the largest American pension fund buying large amounts of AMC stock, may also have cause AMC to rise.

Figure 1: Why AMC Stock Jumped 12% Yesterday MARIO ANZUONI | Credit: Reuters

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Clover Stock Earnings Review: The Meme Story Is Back)

The Stock Market Rebounds Amid Invasion of Ukraine

Despite starting Thursday with losses, the stock market — especially tech and growth stocks — had a turnaround later in the day.

The main cause of the turnaround was the West holding off on the most potent sanctions against Russia announced by President Biden.

The Nasdaq 100 Index (QQQM) opened the market sharply down by more than 3%. However, it managed to climb more than 6%, closing the day up 3.3%.

Just as the CBOE Volatility Index VIX, an index that measures fear of market volatility, was up 22% at the time of the Russian invasion and throughout the day plummeted more than 18%.

AMC is an extremely volatile stock at any time. So steep increases and sharp plunges are routine.

Figure 2: AMC, QQQ and VIX performance on Feb. 24. Google Finance

Good News From the Movie Industry

The good news in the movie industry came via IMAX (IMAX) - Get IMAX Corporation Report, which reported excellent fourth-quarter results on February 23. Its shares jumped as high as 9% in the after-hours session as it reported a nearly double revenue increase year-over-year, beating Wall Street expectations by $20 million.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: AMC Stock: Here’s Great News For The Movie Industry)

Although IMAX and AMC have somewhat different services, the good result supports the narrative of a recovery from the pandemic. It's a positive for AMC shares.

High demand for theaters, driven by a strong lineup of movies in the next two months, promises to be a key event for the movie theater industry to resume its growth.

On March 1, AMC will report its fourth-quarter earnings. It is expected that the financial results will be strong. (In fact, much of it has already been preannounced.) In Q3 earnings season alone, the company reported global attendance of 40 million — substantially higher than only 7 million in Q1. In October, attendance had spiked to 70% of 2019 levels vs. 46% in Q3.

Largest U.S. Pension Fund Buying AMC Shares

Lastly, early this week, the California Public Employees' Retirement System pension fund caught the market's attention by quadrupling investments in AMC and GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shares.

The fund is considered the largest in the U.S. and holds nearly $470 billion in assets under management. According to an SEC filing, the fund bought 503,000 shares of AMC stock. The pension fund now owns 619,400 shares.

It's noteworthy that these funds normally allocate their money in more conservative assets, which is exactly what AMC and GME definitely are not.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)