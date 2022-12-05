Skyrocketing volume, trading halts, and meme euphoria marked AMC's start to the month.

AMC is set up for a short squeeze should strong buying forces continue.

Looking ahead, new short sellers should be extremely cautious when betting against AMC - especially given the stock’s sky-high borrow fees.

Figure 1: What's Behind AMC Stock’s Recent Double-Digit Surge Getty Images

Read also: How GameStop Shareholders Are Keeping Short Sellers From Borrowing Shares

A Cheery Start to December

AMC stock started off the holiday season on the right foot. Shares of the movie theater chain were up 13% in a bullish December 1 trading session that was marked by volatility halts. At one point, the stock was up a full 24%.

Some analysts were scratching their heads about the sudden surge. There was no significant company or even industry-related news to speak of that would have triggered this bull run.

More likely, this spate of buying was at least partially spurred by heavy options activity. Call options were purchased at a rate 3x higher than the previous 20-day average.

As noted by Bloomberg, AMC calls expiring on Friday, December 2 - mostly with strike prices of $8, $8.50, and $9 - were the most traded contracts during the December 1 trading session. About 550,000 calls changed hands, which is more than triple the 20-day average of 163,000.

AMC Surge Shouldn’t Come as a Surprise

It certainly isn’t news that AMC has been the target of massive short-selling in recent months.

A month ago on this channel, we wrote an article saying AMC was on the verge of a short squeeze. Shares were experiencing a confluence of factors, such as elevated short interest, soaring borrow rates, and millions of failures to deliver, that could together precipitate a squeeze.

Currently, there is about $771 million worth of short interest in AMC. That’s nearly 100 million shares worth that will need to be repurchased if shorts’ losses start to become unacceptably high.

Figure 2: AMC's borrowed shares. Stocksera

AMC's borrow fees stand at nearly 40% annualized. While still a drop off from the nearly 100% borrow fees that shares were commanding in mid-November, a 40% annualized borrow rate is nevertheless exceptionally high.

Additionally, AMC's failure to deliver rates surpassed one million per day at various times in October and early November. Worth noting here is that, if a short seller intends to deliver an asset as soon as delivery restrictions are removed, the SEC grants them 35 calendar days following the settlement day in which to close out the position by purchasing the non-delivered securities.

Therefore, after this 35 calendar-day period, traders could expect to see a bump in share price as late deliveries are made. Indeed, late deliveries may be one factor helping to boost AMC shares right now.

What's Next For AMC

AMC is still down sharply in what has been a bearish year for the markets in general. Shares of the theater chain have accumulated losses nearing 70% YTD. Meanwhile, short sellers have accumulated about $1.73 billion in 2022 mark-to-market profits.

However, AMC’s recent Q3 earnings rally - during which shares jumped nearly 50% in just a few days - combined with a very bullish debut in December shows that AMC shorts are still in danger of getting caught up in a short squeeze. The situation is especially precarious for new short sellers, who have entered short positions at very high borrowing rates.

Upward momentum could cause borrow rates to once again approach 100%, at which point we’ll likely see many short sellers forced out of their positions.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)