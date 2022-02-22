There's a new chapter to the story of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report shareholders vs. short sellers.

Last week, the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into potential trading irregularities conducted by banks and hedge funds. This renewed hope among AMC shareholders that they'll be vindicated for what they've been claiming all along.

Here's what this investigation could mean for AMC stock.

Figure 1: What the Trading Irregularities Probe Means for AMC Stock Noam Galai | Credit: WireImage

Banks and Hedge Funds Under Scrutiny

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Justice Department is investigating short-selling hedge funds for possible illegal trading practices such as spoofing and scalping. Such illegal tactics could have given these firms an advantage by manipulating stock prices in the market.

Among those investigated are 30 short-selling firms. Some of them are well-known names, such as Citron Research, Hindenburg Research, Muddy Waters Research, Sophos Capital Management, and Melvin Capital Management.

The U.S. authorities are also investigating Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs. and several other hedge funds for block-trading activities. The investigation seeks to conclude whether bankers improperly alerted clients to sales before the information was publicly disclosed and thereby favored certain funds.

However, no conclusions have yet been drawn by the authorities, nor have any charges been brought.

There's No Smoke Without Fire

Many AMC and GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report investors have complained on Reddit threads about alleged irregular trading practice that have affected share prices and favored short-selling hedge fund firms.

Such practices include a lack of transparency related to PFOF (payment for order flow), naked shorting, dark pools, and others. In October 2021, the SEC issued a report on GameStop'trading activity in January 2021 and revealed it's taking a closer look at these practices.

Although the current DOJ and SEC investigations rely on different types of irregularities, at first glance, the targets of the investigations are the same entities AMC shareholders have pinpointed as being largely responsible for irregularities in stock-trading activity.

Even though no conclusions have been reached yet, the official announcement that the authorities are keeping an eye on alleged trading irregularities may show that the claims of AMC shareholders are indeed credible.

What It Means for AMC Stock

The lack of transparency in the stock market is a topic that has great importance for AMC stock and its shareholders. The concern that AMC is being harmed by irregularities from short-selling hedge funds is a consensus among the "AMC Ape" community on Reddit.

The report that authorities are putting bankers and hedge funds under scrutiny may serve as a positive for AMC shares, as it shows that investors' claims have not been in vain and that individuals have had a say in the markets.

Until the irregularities that have affected AMC's performance have been corrected by authorities, the stock should continue to trade primarily according to the sentiment of its stockholders. This may be even more positive as the investigation progresses.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)