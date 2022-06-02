After accumulating significant losses in 2022, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report needed a hero. And it looks like that hero has come… in the form of Tom Cruise.

The box office success of Top Gun: Maverick — along with some positive signs in the broader stock market — sent the stock rising over 20% during the last five trading days.

AMC has been trading like a meme stock since January 2021, meaning retail investors have been piling into shares in order to beat short sellers, rather than because they strongly believe in the company's fundamentals.

But could AMC's Top Gun gains indicate that business fundamentals are starting to have an impact on the stock?

Figure 1: 'Top Gun: Maverick' Sent AMC Stock Flying High Photo by Paramount Pictures/Paramount Pictures - © 2019 Paramount Pictures Corporation.

"The Biggest Memorial Day Weekend of All Time"

Top Gun: Maverick broke the record for the biggest Memorial Day weekend opening, passing Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, which grossed $153 million in 2007.

Analysts estimate that the Top Gun sequel generated about $156 million over the four-day holiday weekend. According to AMC CEO Adam Aron, about 3.3 million moviegoers went to AMC theaters to see the film this weekend.

During the last earnings call, AMC's management warned that weaker first-quarter (Q1) results, compared to previous quarters, were due to the timing of releases at the beginning of the year and that throughout 2022, AMC would return to posting record attendance numbers.

Top Gun: Maverick is an indication that moviegoer attendance numbers are already in line with AMC's expectations for the year.

AMC Stock Is Up

Along with GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report, AMC Entertainment is considered a meme stock "blue chip." Starting in January 2021, both stocks have enjoyed run-ups not necessarily because of their business fundamentals, but because Reddit investors took it upon themselves to defeat short sellers who were betting massively against them.

However, since the end of last year, AMC's stock has been succumbing to broader market trends and has no longer functioned as a market hedge.

Last year, we commented on this channel about AMC and GameStop having a negative beta. Assets with negative beta go in the opposite direction of the broader market — i.e., when the market is zigging, negative beta stocks are zagging.

In August 2021, AMC's one-year beta was -4.16. That showed its performance was fully linked to its meme status and uncorrelated to the entertainment sector.

As of May 31, AMC traded at a one-year beta of 1.99, higher than even its industry peers, which have an average of 1.35.

With a beta higher than 1, AMC is expected to increase by more than the market during bull markets and decrease by more than market during bear markets.

Figure 2: AMC beta vs. international peers. Infront Analytics

AMC's high correlation is undoubtedly based on current turbulent macroeconomic trends, which have created a less liquid environment for meme stocks. High inflation rates, along with other geopolitical headwinds and supply-chain issues, have been compromising investor and trader sentiment toward high-risk/return assets.

This could also mean that the fundamentals of the company are possibly being given more consideration at this point. AMC shares plummeted in line with the broader market, causing the movie theater chain to trade at the same $14 levels it saw in 2019 — a few months before the pandemic started.

Does AMC Still Have Meme Power?

Based on recent data released by CEO Adam Aron, about 85-90% AMC's float is owned by retail investors. This indicates that the company is almost entirely in the hands of AMC's individual investors (aka the "Apes").

Movements such as what we saw this March — when AMC announced the partial purchase of gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (HYMC) - Get Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Class A Report brought out all the FOMO (fear of missing out) sentiment of AMC investors, leading the stock to engage in a rally of over 115% at the time – indicate that it still has meme power.

So even though AMC’s current beta is absolutely correlated to market trends, it is possible that a specific catalyst could reignite a new short-squeeze rally.

