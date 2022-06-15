This Could Be a Bad Time to Bet Against AMC. Here's Why

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report continues to be a major target for short-selling activity.

Despite the company showing signs of recovery from the COVID pandemic, short sellers continue to bet against its stock. Let's find out why that's a bad idea.

AMC's Fundamentals Are in Their Best Shape Since Pandemic

AMC has not yet fully recovered from the effects of the pandemic. But it's getting close to reaching pre-pandemic levels.

In every recent quarter, the company has shown gradual improvement. In the last quarter alone, AMC's revenues reached 65% of pre-pandemic levels.

In fact, AMC reported the best first quarter in the last two years. Revenue increased fivefold, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 80%, compared to last year.

AMC's theaters also saw a total attendance of 39 million last quarter, which was four times larger than it was in the same period in 2021.

Exciting results also came from its food and beverage business, which generated $252.2 million in revenue — a fivefold year-over-year increase. Last quarter alone, revenue grew 8.5 times over the same period of the previous year.

As far as the company's balance sheet is concerned, free cash flow (FCF) suffered in the first quarter. FCF was negative $300 million. But the company still has a consistent liquidity position of $1.16 billion. Management has done an excellent job in reversing the troubling FCF of the 2020, when AMC reported a negative cash flow of $1.27 billion.

Short Interest Continues to Rise

The latest AMC short interest data from Morningstar indicates an increase in shorted shares. At the end of April, 100.63 million shares were being shorted. By the end of May, that number had grown to 109.83 million shares.

Data from S3 Partners showing short interest figures for the first weeks of June indicate that 110.02 million shares were being shorted:

Figure 2: AMC's short interest vs. price. S3 Partners

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese, who is a bear on AMC stock at the moment because of its valuation, said that the increase in short interest in AMC is occurring at a time when the fundamentals of the company are improving.

However, as well as mentioning the box office success of Top Gun: Maverick as an indication of AMC's improving business, she sent a message to short sellers: "As an industry play, it doesn't seem like it's a great time to short."

Reese also said that bets against AMC's business have been based on retail investor fatigue.

But according to Charles Lemonides, portfolio manager at ValueWorks, there is likely to be a pause in the aggressive short-selling of meme stocks. Lemonides mentioned that "there's been too much confidence among the shorts that these businesses are completely failed."

Can AMC Be More Than a Meme Stock?

The recovery of AMC's business fundamentals has been aided by cash raised through share appreciation by retail investors. This has allowed AMC's management to go beyond simply recovering its business.

They are now transforming AMC into a growth company. According to CEO Adam Aron, the future of AMC's cash management will consist of supporting its core business operations, repaying high-interest loans, and also investing in growth initiatives.

As Aron said, it is not enough for AMC to return to pre-pandemic levels to prove a successful business. Instead, management is seeking new avenues for growth beyond the entertainment business.

The company's management considers itself "balance sheet" managers, and they intend to seek out businesses in various segments that are financially fragile and replicate their expertise for a gain for both parties.

Thanks to this combination of improving fundamentals and growth efforts, AMC is slowly changing. While retail investors keep trying to defeat short-sellers by provoking short squeezes, the company's management is trying to prove to the bears that AMC is more than just a meme.

