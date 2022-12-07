An article by The Chainsaw, a Web3 and cryptocurrencies news site, alleges that short sellers possibly used crypto exchange FTX to manipulate the share price of AMC stock via FTX's AMC tokenized shares.

The report indicates that FTX had about 525,000 AMC crypto tokens, versus the exchange's official claims of having more than 400,000 million.

Short sellers could have been redeeming AMC tokens for actual shares, which would have allowed them to avoid paying the stock's high borrowing fees.

Figure 1: Report: Short Sellers May Have Used FTX to Manipulate AMC Stock Forbes

Was FTX Clearing the Way for Illicit Trading Tactics?

The Chainsaw reported that short-selling hedge funds were using Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX — which recently filed for bankruptcy — as a "back door" for shady trading practices.

This is because FTX had a feature that made it possible to trade synthetic shares and tokenized stocks — digital assets that mirror the price action of stocks.

According to FTX's terms, customers could redeem all tokenized stocks with FTX Switzerland for underlying shares, if desired. See FTX's tokenized stock generation process, according to Forbes, below:

Figure 2: FTX tokenized stock generation process. Forbes

According to The Chainsaw, there is evidence that, through a contract with Etherscan, about 525,000 AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report tokens were listed on the FTX crypto exchange. That's inconsistent with official website statements that said there were 400 million AMC tokenized shares available for trading.

The tipping point for this suspicion came in a comment by Chartered Financial's Peter Hann.

"When you borrow shares to short, your broker has to claim they can locate. If some stupid crypto exchange says they have 400 million AMC shares, then maybe the broker claims they can easily find," he wrote.

Still, according to The Chainsaw, FTX claimed that its 400 million AMC digital tokens were backed by AMC shares held by custodian CM-Equity.

But the news site noted that FTX had severed ties with the escrow agent late last year, suggesting that during 2022 there were no AMC shares in CM-Equity's custody.

Raising further suspicion, FTX removed the white paper on AMC tokens from its website in late November.

How Were Short Sellers Allegedly Using FTX to Short AMC?

Short sellers who want to bet against AMC need to borrow shares of the stock to launch their short positions.

However, it's been hard to borrow AMC shares for some time now, given the high borrowing costs.

Currently, short sellers need to pay about 30% in annual fees to borrow AMC shares. In mid-November, AMC borrow fees even exceeded 100% annualized. See below:

Figure 3: AMC's borrow rates. Stocksera, data by Interactive Brokers

There is a suspicion that short sellers have been redeeming AMC tokenized shares, which are supposed to be held by a custody agent, for real AMC shares.

This would have given short sellers a way to borrow AMC shares without having to pay the high borrowing fees.

What's Next?

For now, The Chainsaw's report raises many suspicions, but nothing has been concretely proven yet.

The next step would be to look for hard evidence that any brokerage firm used the FTX's AMC tokenized shares to short the stock. But even then, it's not clear whether any wrongdoing has technically occurred, thanks to regulatory confusion surrounding cryptocurrencies.

In September, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke about his views on the regulation of cryptocurrency exchanges. According to Gensler, he visualizes that the functions of exchanges should be separated. For example, an exchange shouldn't act as both a broker and a custodian.

He also said that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) needs “greater authorities” to regulate crypto non-security tokens and related intermediaries.

“I look forward to working with Congress to achieve that goal consistent with maintaining the regulation of crypto security tokens and related intermediaries at the SEC," he said.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)