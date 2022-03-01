Live Blog: Follow AMC’s Q4 Earnings In Real Time

(Scroll down for live coverage starting at 3:55 p.m. EST)

It is time for movie theater operator AMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report to report Q4 results. Wall Street Memes will follow the company’s earnings day in real time, via live blog, starting around 3:55 p.m. EST on March 1. This will be an eventful evening that you do not want to miss!

AMC: breaking free of the pandemic

Maybe the big theme of AMC’s earnings day will be “the end of the pandemic”. To be clear, Q4 results will still look soft compared to 2019. But the recovery that started to take shape last year is likely to continue, while any color on Q1 results should point in the direction of “business as usual” again.

On revenues, AMC has already pre-announced $1.17 billion. Interestingly, the company is expected to post positive adjusted EBITDA of around $150 million and operating cash flow of $217 million. This is not too bad for a company with $9 billion in market cap coming out of a historic downcycle.

Below are a couple of interesting topics of conversation that could come up:

In the face of successful theatrical releases (e.g., Spider-Man, Uncharted), how soon will it take for attendance to recover to pre-pandemic numbers? In October, attendance spiked to 70% of 2019 levels, up from 43% in Q3.

Has AMC made progress on some of its growth initiatives? The company has been looking to diversify the business model away from box office and concession stands to include, for example, NFT partnerships and AMC-branded popcorn.

