It’s Time For AMC’s Q1 Earnings! Follow Our Live Blog

AMC reports Q1 earnings on Monday May 9. Will AMC stock finally rally, after five weeks of decline? Follow our earnings live blog starting at 4 p.m. EST.

The time has come! On Monday, May 9, AMC Entertainment will report Q1 results. AMC stock  (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report has been down a painful 48% YTD. Will shares finally find some traction after earnings day?

Wall Street Memes will follow the events of the day in real time, via live blog, as we usually do. Below, we start with a brief summary of what to expect. To jump straight into the action, scroll down to the section “Live blog starts here”.

Figure 1: It’s Time For AMC’s Q1 Earnings! Follow Our Live Blog

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: What Failure-to-Deliver Data Says About AMC Stock)

AMC earnings: what to expect

AMC will report earnings only days after an uncomfortable selloff in the equities market. Can the company’s results turn investor sentiment around?

The expected timeline on May 9 is as follows:

  • The stock market will close at 4 p.m. EST. We start the live blog then.
  • AMC should drop its earnings release between 4:15 and 4:20 p.m. EST — although oddly, the company was 45 minutes late doing so last quarter.
  • The earnings call begins at 5:00 p.m. EST (listen to it here), and should last for about 60-70 minutes.

Regarding the hot topics of the day, I expect the pandemic recovery story to resume. As a refresh from last quarter’s earning season, attendance, average ticket size, food and beverage demand seem to be trending in the right direction.

Outside the P&L, the balance sheet should be robust, and investors will probably be looking for further cash flow improvement. Expect conversations about debt retirement and investments in new ventures (e.g., crypto, NFT, popcorn, merchandise, etc.) to resurface.

Revenues and earnings are not projected to improve sequentially, compared to Q4 of last year. This is the case due to the timing of certain movie releases, which in turn should make Q2 and beyond look much better. Keep this in mind as you sift through AMC’s numbers.

For a more detailed preview of AMC’s earnings, check out our recent article.

Live blog starts here

7:00 a.m. EST: It’s earnings day for movie theater operator and “ape favorite” AMC Entertainment! Check back with us at the closing bell for full coverage of Q1 results. 

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

