Is AMC Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?

AMC Entertainment (AMC) investors, mark your calendars. On August 4, after the closing bell, the movie theater chain will report its second-quarter (Q2) earnings results.

In addition to high expectations for box-office success in Q2, AMC CEO Adam Aron has hinted that something might surprise short sellers when the company reports its Q2 results.

Is AMC Finally Reaching Pre-pandemic Levels?

If AMC doesn't reach pre-pandemic levels in Q2, it will probably come close. The movie theater chain has been reporting a continued recovery for its business fundamentals after being heavily impacted by the COVID pandemic.

To get a better sense of where things stand at the moment for AMC, revenues reached 65% of pre-pandemic levels in Q1, the best first quarter in the last two years. Compared to last year, revenue grew five times, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 80%.

But moviegoer attendance has not returned to pre-pandemic levels yet. In Q1, total attendance was 39 million, which was four times higher than in the same period in 2021. But it was lower than the previous quarter, when it was seven times higher year over year.

AMC explained this was due to a lack of big movie releases during the period.

However, for Q2, the story should be quite different. Attendance numbers should come in well above last quarter's, due to big box-office hits. Top Gun: Maverick, the biggest highlight, passed $600 million in domestic box-office receipts in Q2. The film's cumulative gross is $2.32 billion.

Even though Q2 2022 revenues were below Q2 2019, based on there being more than double the number of releases in 2019 than in 2022, the current average of $13.7 million per release beat Q2 2019's $8.86 million.

The "Wen Pounce"

Through his Twitter (TWTR) account, CEO Adam Aron threw wood on the fire by answering a recurring question from AMC shareholders about a "pounce date" — referring to a potential date for a new short squeeze.

This not-so-subtle message implies that some news may be revealed during Q2 earnings that could be a relevant catalyst for retail holders to "pounce" on short sellers.

Currently, AMC continues to be a relevant target for short sellers. The latest data indicates that about 20% of AMC's float is being shorted.

Euphoria driven by bullish news about earnings can lead to considerable increases in trading volume and put pressure on such short sellers to cover their positions.

Therefore, this time, AMC's earnings will be worth watching. Besides the potential higher-than-expected results, shareholder sentiment may affect the stock's performance right after the results are reported.

