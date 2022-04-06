How Far Will AMC Stock Go in April?

New short squeezes, or perhaps the mother of all short squeezes? Although many shareholders joined the AMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report game for that purpose, AMC had a positive performance during March in line with a broad market economic recovery and news related to the company's fundamentals and financial results.

With that, we recap the previous month and project what may come during April for AMC stock.

A Very Pleasant March for AMC

March was an excellent month for AMC shares after several months of underperformance. AMC closed the month up 34%, reaching a 60% gain on March 29.

It all started at the very beginning of the month when AMC reported its best earnings results in the last two years. In the fourth quarter, AMC made clear for the first time that the pandemic days are past, although it is still not operating at pre-COVID levels. The company has regained its liquidity, and its balance sheet is solid again, reporting positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and operating cash flow. Therefore, AMC no longer has to worry about playing on the defensive from now on.

With this, a new phase at AMC is glimpsed by its management team, which is starting to take initiatives to grow the business. These initiatives for the future will be funded mainly with the cash raised by the sale of new shares issued due to the strong valuation pushed by its loyal shareholders.

AMC has already started modernizing the infrastructure of its core business by implementing IMAX and Dolby Cinema premium screens, starting NFT programs, and accepting crypto as payment. Also, some of the cash will be used to pay off debts and for M&A initiatives — the first being the acquisition of 22% of gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (HYMC) for $27.9 million.

To add to this, interest in AMC stock was probably helped due to the early recovery of the broad market, which finally invited investors to take a more risk-on attitude. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were sunk until March 14 and have headed sharply higher since then. The main possible reasons for the turnaround in broad market sentiment are the wearing off of the market shock caused by the conflict in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve's announcement of its first interest rate hike in years.

What to Expect In April

Aside from the technicals of AMC stock, the fundamentals of its business should continue to improve in April. The company seeks to grow through new acquisitions and exploit the full value of its shares with the unwavering support of its shareholders. As CEO Adam Aron has said in an interview, the goal is to match its high valuation with long-term company fundamentals.

Otherwise, AMC's performance should continue to be heavily influenced by the broad market. Even with the slight recovery in investor confidence seen since mid-March, there are still economists anticipating a recession due to high inflation. Also, the war between Ukraine and Russia is expected to continue throughout April, and with no light at the end of the tunnel, this should continue to affect global commodity supply chains.

It's All in the Apes' Hands

But at the end of the day, what really determines AMC's share price movements are simply supply and demand, rather than any business fundamentals. Even now, AMC is in a different momentum than early and mid last year. The community of AMC shareholders (aka the apes) are still going strong on the main Reddit forums and other social media platforms.

AMC stock continues to have a high level of short interest. According to the latest data, approximately 20% of its float is currently shorted. Also consider that most of the apes are in the game to squeeze short sellers, rather than believing in the fundamentals of the company.

Therefore, there is the possibility that nothing AMC does to improve its financial performance and growth initiatives will have any relevance to the power that the apes have in dictating the sentiment for AMC shares to go up.

Since individual shareholders own the majority of the company's float, it's possible that any bullish spark could cause further short squeezes.

