Has Naked Short Selling Been Driving AMC's Stock Price?

AMC shareholders have long suspected that the stock has been the target of naked short-selling activities, mainly due to the odd number of failures to deliver.

Besides AMC common shares, there were also millions of AMC Preferred Equity (APE) failures to deliver recorded in December 2022.

Recently, some publicly listed micro-cap companies have been conducting due diligence on this issue, alleging wrongdoings by short sellers.

AMC and Naked Short Selling

Many AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report investors have long demanded more transparency in the markets. According to AMC shareholders, their holdings have been allegedly harmed by predatory short-selling practices such as naked shorting.

Specifically, the suspicions of AMC shareholders have been raised by the number of failures to deliver (FTDs) in AMC shares.

FTDs usually occur when one of the parties in a trade fails to fulfill its obligations on the settlement date.

However, when the number of daily FTDs abnormally swells, it can be an indication that traders are engaging in naked short selling.

Naked short selling involves opening short positions without first borrowing the underlying stock. The practice generates so-called "phantom shares" that do not exist, potentially harms the liquidity of the asset being shorted, and can dilute its share price.

If we look at AMC's failure-to-deliver data, we can see that there has been a large amount of FTDs in recent months.

In December 2022, there were more than a whopping 19 million AMC failures to deliver. And in June, failures to deliver exceeded 9 million shares during a single trading session.

Figure 2: AMC's failures to deliver. Fintel

APE Units As a "Share Count"

In mid 2022, AMC created AMC Preferred Equity (APE) as a non-dilutive dividend. The primary purpose was to add value to AMC by helping the company raise cash, but it was also a way to count the total AMC shares.

APEs may shed light on the use of synthetic shares by AMC short sellers — as CEO Adam Aron himself pointed out:

Since APE's inception, there has also been significant failure-to-deliver activity at certain periods of time. In the month of its debut, FTDs hit over 40 million during single trading sessions. More recently, in December, high numbers of FTDs were recorded again — surpassing 10 million in a single trading session.

Figure 3:undefined APE's failures to deliver. Fintel

However, so far, although AMC shareholders have plenty of suspicions regarding naked short-selling activities, the company's management has done little about this issue.

Is there More Naked Short Selling Going On?

Short sellers are taking advantage of various regulatory loopholes — along with discrepancies between paper and electronic trading systems — to pursue naked short trades.

However, these short sales are usually done by option market makers, brokers, and large funds.

Even Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted about naked short selling taking place during the meme-stock mania of January 2021:

Recently, more companies have been seen doing due diligence on this subject. The micro-cap Genius Group (GNS) , whose shares have surged by more than 1,000% year to date, appointed a former FBI director to investigate allegedly illegal trades involving its shares.

Another micro-cap company, Creatd (CRTD) - Get Free Report, which acts as a holding company in the communications industry and is headed by Jeremy Frommer, announced late last year that it would be partnering with ShareIntel — a SaaS platform that provides access to shareholder position movement and settlement data — to protect its shareholders from naked short selling.

According to short-selling litigator Wes Christian of Christian Levine Law Group, naked short selling is "lying, cheating, and stealing" and a group of individual investors around the world are starting to take action against the practice.

Christian also said that in February there will be a turning point for those on the other side of the naked short-selling trade. They will see a "motherload of counterfeit shares exposed [and] it's going to pale GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report and AMC."

This is because he expects a large company — whose name he hasn't revealed — to take action on this matter.

