Credit Suisse's latest take on AMC, based on the movie theater chain’s financial fundamentals, is that shares are headed below the $1 mark.

Ironically, Credit Suisse is itself in a precarious financial situation and may end up as a penny stock soon.

In spite of high borrow rates, short interest in AMC remains elevated. Plenty of investors are, like Credit Suisse, betting the theater company will tank.

Figure 1: Credit Suisse Deems AMC Shares to Be Worth Less Than a Dollar Apiece Getty Images

Read more from Wall Street Memes: Tilray, SNDL, and Canopy Growth: What Does Wall Street Think of Pot Stocks?

A Bear Case on AMC

Credit Suisse recently joined the ranks of AMC bears. Their analysts rated shares of the theater chain a “sell” and offered a price target of $0.95.

The Swiss bank's thesis rests on AMC's future profitability, or lack thereof. Despite theater attendance rates ticking back up as the pandemic has waned, AMC still has yet to see healthy returns on its balance sheet.

During AMC's latest Q2 results, the company announced revenues of $1.1 billion - that’s an increase of $444 million from the same period in 2021. However, those revenues are about 26% below 2019’s Q2, indicating moviegoers still have not returned to full-force levels post-pandemic.

During Q2, AMC reported net losses of $121.6 million. That’s a significant improvement over Q2 2021 when AMC lost $344 million. But again, AMC fell short of its 2019 numbers. During Q2 2019, AMC reported profits of $49.4 million.

Among the few Wall Street firms that have been covering AMC stock in recent months, the most recent take came from B. Riley, which offered a less bearish take. B. Riley analyst Eric Wold maintained his “hold” position and lowered his price target to $7.50 - that suggesting an upside of almost 15% from current levels.

Pot Meet Kettle?

Turning an eye towards Credit Suisse itself, we find another stock that could fairly be valued near penny stock levels. Today, Credit Suisse (CS) shares are worth less than $4 per share - that means they’re closer to hitting the $0.95 mark than AMC shares are.

In this year alone, Credit Suisse shares have plummeted almost 60%. They are now down more than 94% since their all-time high in 2007.

Analyst teams at investment banks routinely recommend buying or selling certain stocks based on their business fundamentals.

However, with its own business in turmoil and its survival being questioned by many in the market, AMC investors have questioned the credibility of Credit Suisse in their prediction that the movie theater chain will sink below $1 per share.

"When will the CNBC article come out with Credit Suisse telling investors to sell Credit Suisse as It is headed to $1? LOL" said a Reddit user in an AMC subreddit community.

More and more investors have turned their attention towards CS’s rapid decline, with many being concerned about potential knock-on effects. Slowing investment banking revenues, losses related to its Russian business, and compiling litigation costs have been disastrous for the investment bank.

To make matters worse, Credit Suisse recently announced a major layoff plan as part of a restructuring of its business. The plan involves cutting about 9,000 employees - that’s after 2,700 of its full-time staff have already been laid off.

The bank plans to raise billions of pounds from Saudi investors in a new round of funding.

AMC’s High Short Interest

Focusing back on AMC, we find that the company continues to attract high short-selling interest from all sides. In a bear market where fundamentals have come under extra scrutiny, high growth and high-risk stocks - especially meme stocks - have been hard hit. Speculative assets such as AMC are prime targets of short sellers.

Recent data point out that, as of August 13th, about 104.3 million AMC shares were sold short; that comprises a little over 20% of the company's total float.

During Q3, however, short-interest activity decreased in the U.S. market by about 6%, according to S3 Partners. Part of this can be explained by higher borrowing fees being levied on more volatile stocks. AMC borrow fees averaged an eye-popping 20% during October.

Those high rates add pressure to short sellers, who will need to see greater drops in AMC’s share price in order to recoup their borrow costs.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)